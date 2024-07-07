Marcell Ozuna on all-star selection: ‘It’s amazing’

Atlanta Braves

It’s his third All-Star selection in his career, first with Braves
By Kendall Wright
1 hour ago

Marcell Ozuna was selected for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, along with pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale, on Sunday. The midseason event will take place in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers – last year’s World Series Champion, on July 16.

Ozuna, the Braves designated hitter, currently sits 15th in batting average (.295), tied for fourth in home runs (23), third in RBIs (72) and seventh in OPS (.944). He’s also third in players with multiple extra-base hit games, behind Shohei Ohtani (10) and Bryce Harper (9).

This will be Ozuna’s third appearance in All-Star weekend, the first two coming in 2016 and 2017 when he played for the Marlins. Ozuna shared his thoughts on being selected this year.

Q. What does it mean to be selected for this year’s All-Star Game?

A. For me, it’s amazing has I haven’t been back since 2016 and ‘17. Just overall, it’s amazing to grow and be there with some of my teammates.

Q. Will you bring some family and friends to the event? If so, how will that feel?

A. For me it’s amazing to bring my kids to it again, now that they’ve grown up a little bit and understand the game of baseball better. It will be a good experience for them.

Q. Did you think that you would make the All-Star team during the first half of the season?

A. I didn’t think about that [anymore]. When I only tried in March for home runs and RBIs, the team didn’t do so well. Now I just focus on going out there and doing what I did in practice. And whatever happens, happens.

Q. What’s it like to go with Reynaldo Lopez?

A. He’s such an amazing person. We’re getting closer than just being teammates. He come by my house, I’ll come by his house, and we’re just so close with us both being from the Dominican Republic. I love him and I’m proud of him the way he’s played this year so hopefully he continues doing his stuff and hopefully have a Cy-Young on the team.”

Q. Will you do the Home Run Derby?

A. I don’t know yet.

About the Author

Kendall Wright is a sports reporter intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is a rising fourth-year student studying journalism and business institutions at Northwestern University.

