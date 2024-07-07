Marcell Ozuna on all-star selection: ‘It’s amazing’

Q. What does it mean to be selected for this year’s All-Star Game?

A. For me, it’s amazing has I haven’t been back since 2016 and ‘17. Just overall, it’s amazing to grow and be there with some of my teammates.

Q. Will you bring some family and friends to the event? If so, how will that feel?

A. For me it’s amazing to bring my kids to it again, now that they’ve grown up a little bit and understand the game of baseball better. It will be a good experience for them.

Q. Did you think that you would make the All-Star team during the first half of the season?

A. I didn’t think about that [anymore]. When I only tried in March for home runs and RBIs, the team didn’t do so well. Now I just focus on going out there and doing what I did in practice. And whatever happens, happens.

Q. What’s it like to go with Reynaldo Lopez?

A. He’s such an amazing person. We’re getting closer than just being teammates. He come by my house, I’ll come by his house, and we’re just so close with us both being from the Dominican Republic. I love him and I’m proud of him the way he’s played this year so hopefully he continues doing his stuff and hopefully have a Cy-Young on the team.”

Q. Will you do the Home Run Derby?

A. I don’t know yet.