Marcell Ozuna better prepared to handle the grind of a full season

As he chased down 40 home runs, all while trying to put the team on his back, he became tired. He experienced body fatigue. After all, he had not played this much — ever.

He appeared in 144 games in the regular season in 2023. He played in 124 in 2022 and only 48 in 2021, when he fractured two fingers and dealt with legal trouble.

So over this winter, Ozuna had a clear focus.

“I just (tried to work to) stay healthy and worked on a little bit more strength so at the end of the year, I won’t get tired,” he said. “And keeping in shape.”

Ozuna’s turnaround has been amazing. Remember when he began the 2023 season as the worst regular hitter in the majors?

Long time ago.

Since May 1, 2023, Ozuna’s 77 homers rank fourth in baseball — behind only Shohei Ohtani (91), Aaron Judge (89) and Kyle Schwarber (79). Ozuna ranks fifth with 202 RBIs over that span. And in that time, his .944 OPS is sixth in the sport.

His story can be a lesson to other struggling players.

“Well, they should look at it like that if there’s any doubts, and they could nuzzle up to him and ask him about his journey and getting back to where he’s back to being the real Marcell Ozuna again,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I always will have a lot of respect and admiration for how he handled the situation and allowed himself the chance to get back to what he’s doing again.”

At this time two years ago, cynical fans wondered if Ozuna even had a place on the roster. And after the April he experienced, their concerns seemed legitimate.

Fast forward to this past offseason, and Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos brought back Ozuna on the $16 million club option.

“Everyone knows me, everyone knows what kind of player I am,” Ozuna said. “I just go out there and have fun, and try to give my team the best I have — for me and the team, too.”

This could be Ozuna’s last season with the Braves. How much would it mean to him to spend the rest of his career in Atlanta?

“It would mean a lot because I don’t want to be jumping around — play this year for the Braves and then next year play for somebody else, and then the year after the next year play for someone (else),” Ozuna said. “I want to keep in one spot most of the time.”

Hopping from one team to the next can be difficult. Ozuna mentioned that he’d have to move his family around and find different ways to see them. He also would need to meet new teammates, coaches and staffers. He clearly loves the Braves.

Has Ozuna expressed his desire to stay to Anthopoulos?

“No, we don’t talk about that,” Ozuna said. “We just talk about coming in ready and playing the game. That’s business my agent and Alex will take care of.”

Ahead of the 2021 season, Anthopoulos signed Ozuna to a four-year contract worth $64 million that included a fifth-year club option. The deal seemed like it might be a disaster two seasons into it, but the Braves got two great seasons from Ozuna. And if he performs well in 2025, they’ll have gotten great value from their primary designated hitter.

Ozuna believes his body is better prepared to handle a full season. He’s not targeting specific numbers in terms of goals.

“I don’t have no goals,” he said. “I just want to play and stay healthy the whole year like last year.

As for the future?

He’ll see.

“It’s cool that I’m staying here, and then we’ll see what happens,” Ozuna said.