Baldwin’s decision to focus on baseball has turned out well. He started as a freshman at Missouri State and became a top MLB draft target after a strong junior season. The Braves selected him in the third round of the 2022 amateur draft. Now Baldwin is among the top prospects in baseball, according to FanGraphs.

Baldwin is ranked No. 11 on the site’s recently released list of baseball’s top 100 prospects. That’s by far Baldwin’s highest ranking among the major prospect evaluators. Writes FanGraphs analyst Eric Longenhagen: “Baldwin is a stocky, physical catcher with impressive opposite field power and feel to hit. He projects as an above-average regular.”

Baldwin said he’s aware of the buzz about his move up prospect lists because friends and family members send him links to stories along with encouraging words.

“I see it and gives me some confidence,” Baldwin said. “But at this level now, especially being in (Triple-A), the obvious goal is to get to the big leagues and play in the big leagues for as long as I can.”

There’s a chance that Baldwin will make his MLB debut this season. The Braves have used at least three catchers in every season for more than a decade. Last year, Sean Murphy missed two months with an oblique injury. The year before, Travis d’Arnaud was out for a month with a concussion.

The Braves declined to pick up d’Arnaud’s 2025 contract option, leaving Murphy and Chadwick Tromp as the only catchers on the 40-man roster. Tromp has played 59 games in MLB, including 19 for the Braves last season, but Baldwin has more offensive potential. If the Braves end up needing a long-term replacement for Murphy this season, it’s possible they’ll call up Baldwin to be the primary catcher.

Baldwin’s hitting profile would be a boost to the free-swinging Braves if he can do in MLB what he’s done in the minor leagues. Baldwin has recorded almost as many walks (52) as strikeouts (57) in 54 games at Triple-A Gwinnett while producing a .405 on-base percentage. Per FanGraphs, Baldwin’s hard-hit rate was about 50% across Double-A and Triple-A last season.

Baldwin, who bats lefty, sends lots of balls to the opposite field with an inside-out swing. He said that approach allows him to stay tracked on breaking balls longer and make good contact.

“It’s just kind of something I’ve had since I was a kid,” Baldwin said. “Keeping that left center-field approach really has helped me stay through the ball a little bit better.”

Defense is at least as important as offense for a catcher. That includes the cerebral element of calling games and working with pitchers. Baldwin said he was drawn to the position because of that relationship. As he’s moved up levels, Baldwin said he’s had to learn to cater to older professionals who “know what their ‘stuff’ does and can execute pitches much better.”

Baldwin has the physical tools needed for blocking balls in the dirt and throwing out base runners. Braves instructors have made some changes to his catching style. The goal is to improve Baldwin’s movement efficiency behind the plate and his pitch framing.

“Staying under the ball a little bit longer, just trying to have the (glove) moves be a little bit bigger when I’m receiving, and then trying to get into a comfortable position,” Baldwin said. “It kind of goes back and forth (with coaches). They asked for my opinion, I asked for theirs, and they try to make what’s best for me.

“So, it’s just kind of figuring out what works a little bit of trial and error and seeing what produces better results and is similar to the best catchers in the league.”

It shouldn’t be long until Braves fans see what Baldwin can do at the big-league level. If he doesn’t have a long stay in Atlanta this season, then he should be a regular in 2026, so long as he stays on his current track. Baldwin’s hitting ability helps his case. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is set to become a free agent after this season, so Baldwin could provide added value as DH on the days he doesn’t catch.

Baldwin said he believes his hockey background has helped him in baseball, though he couldn’t pinpoint why. It could be the hand-eye coordination required to make and receive passes on the ice. Maybe it’s the forearm and wrist strength required to handle the stick.

“I have no idea what it is,” Baldwin said, smiling. “But I’ll give some credit to hockey for my baseball skills.”