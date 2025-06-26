Soto hits 2 homers and Mets beat Braves 7-3 for 2nd victory in 12 games

Georgia News
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice and the New York Mets finally got some production from the bottom of the lineup, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night for their first victory over their NL East rivals in six meetings this season.

No. 8 batter Ronny Mauricio also went deep and finished with three hits as New York won for only the second time in 12 games. Center fielder Jeff McNeil robbed Marcell Ozuna of a two-run homer in the first inning.

Clay Holmes (8-4) pitched around four walks in five innings after issuing a career-high six free passes during a loss at Atlanta last week. The converted reliever allowed only a solo homer by rookie Drake Baldwin in the fourth.

One night after blowing a 3-0 lead, the Mets' bullpen followed Holmes with three scoreless innings. Jonathan Pintaro, making his major league debut, gave up a two-run single to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth before Edwin Díaz retired Ozuna with two on for his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

With the score tied 1-all, Soto sparked a five-run fourth when he homered to right-center on the first pitch of the inning from Didier Fuentes (0-2), who was making his second big league start.

Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo each singled home a run during the rally. Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor both had a sacrifice fly.

Pitching eight days after his 20th birthday, Fuentes was charged with six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Soto connected again leading off the seventh against Austin Cox to make it 7-1. It was the 27th career multihomer game and fourth this season for Soto, who has 10 home runs in 23 games this month.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II robbed Lindor of a two-run homer with a spectacular leaping catch in the eighth.

Key moment

With two on in the fifth, Holmes retired Ozuna and Austin Riley to end the inning.

Key stats

Soto broke a tie with Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx for the most multihomer games by a player 26 or younger. ... Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson extended his on-base streak to a career-best 26 games — the longest active run in the majors.

Up next

Braves RHP Grant Holmes (3-6, 3.97 ERA) starts Thursday night against RHP Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91) in the finale of the four-game series.

