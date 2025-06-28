Nation & World News
Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of career at 101.7 mph in 3rd mound start for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

1 minute ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sbohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7 mph and worked two efficient innings in his third mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one hit and one walk against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

It was the first start of more than one inning this season for the two-way superstar, who is working as an opener as he eases his way back into pitching.

The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.

On Saturday, Ohtani threw first-pitch strikes to all seven batters he faced and finished with 27 pitches, 20 for strikes.

He allowed a one-out single to Bobby Witt Jr. in the first and walked Maikel Garcia before throwing the 101.7 mph fastball on an 0-2 count to Vinnie Pasquantino, who grounded into a double play.

Ohtani retired the side in order in the second, fanning rookie Jac Caglianone on an 89 mph slider.

The 30-year-old has 29 homers this season as Los Angeles' primary designated hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani warms up before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani warms up on deck before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani warms up before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani is checked by third base umpire Alex Tosi after pitching in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

