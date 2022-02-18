Major League Baseball cancels spring training games through March 4

What it means: It's getting precarious. The regular season is supposed to start in 41 days (March 31). The Braves play at the Marlins that day.

MLB told the union it thinks Feb. 28 is the last possible date to reach an agreement that would allow a timely start to the season. The union didn’t respond to MLB on whether it agrees with that date or thinks there is additional time.

This is the third straight disrupted spring training, damaging local tourism economies in Florida and Arizona.

Games were cut short on March 12, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to opening day being pushed back from March 26 to July 23 and each team's schedule cut from 162 games to 60.

While spring training started on time last year, pandemic restrictions led to capacity limits that depressed attendance.

Negotiations have been taking place at the offices of MLB and the union in New York. The players’ association was discussing whether any players will attend the next session.

Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) loses his helmet as he swings during the fourth inning of a spring training game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) loses his helmet as he swings during the fourth inning of a spring training game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

For the most part, owners and players have joined the bargaining by Zoom. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, and free agent reliever Andrew Miller both attended the Jan. 24 session, the first in-person bargaining during the lockout.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side,” MLB said. "On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the players' association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Spring training workouts were to have started Wednesday.

“The clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the clubs to any spring training games that are not taking place,” MLB said.