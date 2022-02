Baseball lockout talks end after just 15 minutes

What it means: It's getting precarious. The regular season is supposed to start in 42 days (March 31). The Braves play at the Marlins that day.

Still, the union's change in arbitration moved the sides closer in structure for when they actually start intensive negotiations. Without the imminent threat of losses caused by missing regular-season games, both sides appear hesitant to reveal bottom-line positions.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan made the five-minute walk from MLB’s West Midtown office to the players’ association’s East Midtown workplace on an usually warm winter afternoon.

Sword and Houlihan left shortly after they arrived, and Halem remained for a 20-minute, one-on-one meeting with Bruce Meyer, the union's chief negotiator. That talk was described as unusually candid.

Negotiators on both sides planned to discuss the state of the talks with their constituencies.

The union dropped its request to lower salary arbitration eligibility to two years of major league service, its level from 1974-86. Instead, players proposed the so-called super-two group be expanded to the top 80% by service time among those with at least two years but less than three from 22%, its level since 2013.

Both sides would keep the provision that 86 days of service in the most recent season are required. MLB estimates the union plan would make 97 additional players eligible for arbitration this year.

Freddie Freeman and manager Brian Snitker find each other in the midst of the celebration and embrace after beating the Astros in game 6 to win the World Series on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. Freeman is now a free agent.

Clubs have said increasing arbitration eligibility and decreasing revenue sharing are non-starters.

The union also increased the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $100 million of central revenue to $115 million, a move the clubs received as a backward step. Teams have agreed to the concept but have offered $15 million.

The union expanded proposed eligibility for the bonus pool from 30 players to 150. It would be distributed based on WAR, appearances on an all-MLB team and recognition such as best position player, best pitcher and best rookie.

Players made proposals in six non-economic areas that included the Joint Drug Program, international play, and health and safety.