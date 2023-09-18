Listen: The NL East champs struggle in Miami

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss why the Braves have played so poorly since locking up the division.
Our crew will also dig into Matt Olson’s franchise record-setting 52nd homer and how the Braves slugger has gone to the next level.
Plus, Justin will explain why Atlanta’s bullpen is struggling and why the players are not too concerned.
We also answer several of your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
