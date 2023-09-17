Braves reliever Nick Anderson scheduled to begin rehab assignment

MIAMI – Nick Anderson is set to begin a rehab assignment.

He is expected to make his first rehab outing on Tuesday for Triple-A Gwinnett, which will host Durham next week. Anderson hasn’t pitched in a game since July, when the Braves placed him on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

It’s difficult to know whether Anderson might eventually be on the postseason roster. The minor-league season ends on Sept. 24, which means Anderson only has six games to compile outings and prove himself on his rehab assignment.

If they want, the Braves could theoretically activate him for the final week of the big-league season to continue evaluating him, if necessary. They have a deep bullpen, though the depth took a hit when they shut down Dylan Lee because of left shoulder inflammation.

Before hitting the injured list, Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA over 35 1/3 innings. He was one of Atlanta’s most reliable relievers. But after such a long layoff, it’s fair to wonder how he’ll perform upon returning.

It’s late in the season. He doesn’t have a ton of time to shake off any rust and work out any issues. He’ll need to perform well.

Jesse Chavez, who suffered a microfracture in his left shin in June, is on a rehab assignment. Over his first three rehab outings, Chavez has tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

For the postseason, clubs submit a 26-man roster prior to each round. To be on the postseason roster, players must be on the 40-man roster – or the 60-day injured list – as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Anderson and Chavez are both on the 60-day injured list, and would be eligible.

The only question is whether the Braves would include them on the postseason roster.

Ronald Acuña Jr. update

Ronald Acuña Jr. on Sunday was out of the lineup for the second time in as many days. This wasn’t a surprise, given manager Brian Snitker on Saturday mentioned also thinking about the loanDepot park turf, which is tough on outfielders, as a factor when evaluating Acuña.

On the pregame show on 680 The Fan on Sunday morning, Snitker said Acuña is improving. He’ll work out on Monday at Truist Park, where the Braves will continue evaluating him.

The club also wanted to keep him off the turf here.

Braves option Jared Shuster

The Braves optioned Jared Shuster, who started Saturday’s game, to Triple-A Gwinnett. They recalled righty Dereck Rodriguez.

To make room for Rodriguez on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred Lee to the 60-day injured list.