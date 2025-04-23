Atlanta Braves
Late-inning long ball lifts Braves to 4-1 win over Cardinals

Atlanta Braves' Eli White (36) celebrates his three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Eli White hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

JoJo Romero (1-3) gave up singles to Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies before White went deep to left field off Ryan Fernandez. White was making only his sixth start of the season, including his fourth in left field.

Daysbel Hernández (3-0) stranded two inherited base runners in the eighth when he struck out Jordan Walker. Hernández stayed in the game to pitch the ninth.

Miles Mikolas threw six scoreless innings to outpitch Bryce Elder in a matchup of right-handed starters who entered the game with ERAs over 7.00.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first when Nolan Gorman walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Nolan Arenado’s double to left field.

It was the only run allowed in six innings by Elder.

Key moment

With one out, White lined the homer off Fernandez 434 feet over the left-field wall. It was White’s first homer of the season.

Key stat

Hernández had not allowed a hit at Truist Park through 16 batters faced before giving up a ninth-inning single to Victor Scott II. The right-hander then wrapped up the win on Lars Nootbaar’s grounder to second base.

Up next

Both teams are off on Thursday. St. Louis LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 3.60) is scheduled to start the opener of a home series against Milwaukee on Friday night. LHP Chris Sale is Atlanta’s scheduled starter on Friday night at Arizona.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eli White (36) hits a three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) slides into second base against Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) deleivers against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) cools off in the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn prepares to make the tag on Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) makes the tak on St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) dives into third base safe against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn makes the tag on Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen in the x inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

