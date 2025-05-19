Braves Report: Marcell Ozuna, walk god

We figured the Braves bullpen had to break at some point, right?
Might as well do it all at once!
TODAY’S MATCHUP
A midday rubber match at Truist. Sure smells like an excuse to play hooky to me.
📺 How to watch: First pitch is at 12:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network. That’s right now-ish!
⚾ The pitching matchup: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20) vs. Miles Mikolas (0-2, 7.64).
Elder gave up four runs in five innings during his previous start; Mikolas has been OK, if you ignore his eight-run outing against the Red Sox on April 6.
📝 The starting lineup:
- Michael Harris II
- Austin Riley
- Marcell Ozuna
- Matt Olson
- Ozzie Albies
- Drake Baldwin
- Eli White
- Jarred Kelenic
- Nick Allen
UNRAVELING RELIEF
Tuesday’s game was an all-bullpen affair for the Bravos. And it started off well enough.
- Scott Blewett and Aaron Bummer (who I’m now referring to as The Bureau of Unfortunate Surnames) got Atlanta through five innings while surrendering only two runs.
- An Alex Verdugo RBI double and homers from Sean Murphy and Matt Olson gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.
Then … things got ugly.
Rafael Montero gave up two runs in the sixth. Enyel De Los Santos gave up three in the eighth. And first-time big leaguer Nathan Wiles allowed three more in the ninth.
📈 Said manager Brian Snitker: “The walks hurt throughout the whole game. It’s not just one guy. We had some key walks. You can’t do that. It’s just tough to survive doing that.”
📈 Before last night’s meltdown, the Braves bullpen actually had the seventh-lowest ERA in the National League. And it had covered at least four innings without surrendering a hit three times — more than anyone else in the baseball.
📈 Not too shabby, considering it’s still April and at least 14 different pitchers have made relief appearances.
The Braves returned Wiles to Triple-A this morning — and summoned old friend Jesse Chavez back to the bigs.
MORE ON STRIDER
All of that, of course, was a byproduct of ace Spencer Strider going back on the injured list with a strained hamstring.
The Braves announced it’s a Grade 1 situation, which is mild. But there’s no specific timetable for a return. And Strider’s … not stoked.
😖 Said Strider: “There’s nothing to do but treat it. I don’t know, going forward, what adjustments to make to my routine. It sucks. I just feel like I’m taking up space again. I will do everything humanly possible to get back out there as soon as I can.”
KEEP ON WALKIN’
Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna drew four more walks Tuesday night, a career high for a single game.
😲 Overall, he’s now walked 23 times on the season — the most of anyone in Major League Baseball. Overall, he’s reached base on exactly half his plate appearances, trailing only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in that regard.
😲 Said Ozuna: “I’m just not getting good pitches to hit. I’m not chasing it like I used to in the past. I used to chase too much and get too many strikeouts.”
- Not sure you want to mess with anything just as the offense is showing life … but can we move him even further up in the order?
RIVAL WATCH
The Braves are 9-14. Let’s check in on the rest of the National League East.
🚽 The Mets (17-7) have now won six straight, including the first two games of their current series with the Phillies.
🔔 The Phillies (13-11) hope to salvage a win this afternoon. And Nick Castellanos did *not* hit a homer after the pope died.
🎣 The Marlins (11-12) called up top catching prospect Agustin Ramirez … who got the news from his 2-year-old daughter.
🪰 The Nationals (10-13) won their series opener against Baltimore behind eight innings of one-hit ball from second-year starter Mitchell Parker. His season ERA: 1.39.
UP NEXT FOR ATLANTA
After this afternoon’s finale with St. Louis, the Braves get a day off before embarking on a six-game road trip.
Arizona (very good!) comes first, then Colorado (very bad!).
