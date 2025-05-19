Braves Report: Marcell Ozuna, walk god

We figured the Braves bullpen had to break at some point, right?

Might as well do it all at once!

TODAY’S MATCHUP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

A midday rubber match at Truist. Sure smells like an excuse to play hooky to me.

📺 How to watch: First pitch is at 12:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network. That’s right now-ish!

⚾ The pitching matchup: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20) vs. Miles Mikolas (0-2, 7.64).

Elder gave up four runs in five innings during his previous start; Mikolas has been OK, if you ignore his eight-run outing against the Red Sox on April 6.

📝 The starting lineup:

Michael Harris II Austin Riley Marcell Ozuna Matt Olson Ozzie Albies Drake Baldwin Eli White Jarred Kelenic Nick Allen

UNRAVELING RELIEF

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

Tuesday’s game was an all-bullpen affair for the Bravos. And it started off well enough.

Scott Blewett and Aaron Bummer (who I’m now referring to as The Bureau of Unfortunate Surnames) got Atlanta through five innings while surrendering only two runs.

An Alex Verdugo RBI double and homers from Sean Murphy and Matt Olson gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Then … things got ugly.

Rafael Montero gave up two runs in the sixth. Enyel De Los Santos gave up three in the eighth. And first-time big leaguer Nathan Wiles allowed three more in the ninth.

📈 Said manager Brian Snitker: “The walks hurt throughout the whole game. It’s not just one guy. We had some key walks. You can’t do that. It’s just tough to survive doing that.”

📈 Before last night’s meltdown, the Braves bullpen actually had the seventh-lowest ERA in the National League. And it had covered at least four innings without surrendering a hit three times — more than anyone else in the baseball.

📈 Not too shabby, considering it’s still April and at least 14 different pitchers have made relief appearances.

The Braves returned Wiles to Triple-A this morning — and summoned old friend Jesse Chavez back to the bigs.

MORE ON STRIDER

All of that, of course, was a byproduct of ace Spencer Strider going back on the injured list with a strained hamstring.

The Braves announced it’s a Grade 1 situation, which is mild. But there’s no specific timetable for a return. And Strider’s … not stoked.

😖 Said Strider: “There’s nothing to do but treat it. I don’t know, going forward, what adjustments to make to my routine. It sucks. I just feel like I’m taking up space again. I will do everything humanly possible to get back out there as soon as I can.”

KEEP ON WALKIN’

Credit: John David Mercer/AP Credit: John David Mercer/AP

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna drew four more walks Tuesday night, a career high for a single game.

😲 Overall, he’s now walked 23 times on the season — the most of anyone in Major League Baseball. Overall, he’s reached base on exactly half his plate appearances, trailing only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in that regard.

😲 Said Ozuna: “I’m just not getting good pitches to hit. I’m not chasing it like I used to in the past. I used to chase too much and get too many strikeouts.”

Not sure you want to mess with anything just as the offense is showing life … but can we move him even further up in the order?

RIVAL WATCH

The Braves are 9-14. Let’s check in on the rest of the National League East.

🚽 The Mets (17-7) have now won six straight, including the first two games of their current series with the Phillies.

🔔 The Phillies (13-11) hope to salvage a win this afternoon. And Nick Castellanos did *not* hit a homer after the pope died.

🎣 The Marlins (11-12) called up top catching prospect Agustin Ramirez … who got the news from his 2-year-old daughter.

🪰 The Nationals (10-13) won their series opener against Baltimore behind eight innings of one-hit ball from second-year starter Mitchell Parker. His season ERA: 1.39.

UP NEXT FOR ATLANTA

After this afternoon’s finale with St. Louis, the Braves get a day off before embarking on a six-game road trip.

Arizona (very good!) comes first, then Colorado (very bad!).

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.