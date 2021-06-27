Kyle Muller strikes out nine across five scoreless in Braves’ win

Muller then walked opposing starter Tyler Mahle. He had Reds lead-off man Jonathan India on a 3-0 count, but India made contact on a check swing that produced the second out. With two in scoring position, Muller struck out former National League MVP Joey Votto on four pitches, capped with Votto whiffing on an 89-mph slider.

Across his first two outings, Muller has allowed one run on two hits in nine innings. He’s struck out 12 and walked four. It’s safe to say he’ll be making his third start soon as the team’s latest young pitcher to earn an extended look in the majors, just as Huascar Ynoa and Tucker Davidson did before him.

The Braves gave Muller two runs of support in the second inning. Outfielder Ronald Acuna doubled the first run home and first baseman Freddie Freeman singled off the first pitch to score Acuna. By day’s end, the Braves had scored four runs for the first time in 10 games.

Acuna homered off Mahle’s 3-1 slider in the fifth. It was Acuna’s 21st homer of the season and left the bat at 117.4, making it the hardest-hit home run of his career. He owns the four hardest-hit homers for the Braves since 2015, when Statcast began tracking such data.

Keeping with the theme of the season, it was an up-and-down road trip for the Braves. They went 4-4, splitting four-game series against the Mets and Reds. They have one more road trip remaining before the All-Star break.

The Braves begin a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Mets and Marlins. It will be the team’s final homestand of the first half. The Braves are 20-20 at Truist Park this season.