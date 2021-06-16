Braves lefty Tucker Davidson exits start early

Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson left his start Tuesday against the Red Sox in the third inning due to left forearm tightness.
Davidson, 25, was struggling in the outing. He also exhibited a drop in velocity. Davidson was charged five runs on five hits in 2-1/3 innings before leaving. Sean Newcomb took over for the Braves, who trailed 5-1 after three innings.
It’s a difficult development for Davidson, who was having an excellent start to the season before Tuesday. He hadn’t allowed a run across his last two outings (11-2/3 innings) and had earned a regular spot in the Braves’ rotation. Tuesday was his fifth career start.
The Braves rallied back but still trailed the Red Sox, 7-5, in the sixth inning at Truist Park.
More to come ...