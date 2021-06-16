ajc logo
Braves lefty Tucker Davidson exits start early

June 15, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson (64) reacts after allowing one run home run by Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) in the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)\b57
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson left his start Tuesday against the Red Sox in the third inning due to left forearm tightness.

Davidson, 25, was struggling in the outing. He also exhibited a drop in velocity. Davidson was charged five runs on five hits in 2-1/3 innings before leaving. Sean Newcomb took over for the Braves, who trailed 5-1 after three innings.

It’s a difficult development for Davidson, who was having an excellent start to the season before Tuesday. He hadn’t allowed a run across his last two outings (11-2/3 innings) and had earned a regular spot in the Braves’ rotation. Tuesday was his fifth career start.

The Braves rallied back but still trailed the Red Sox, 7-5, in the sixth inning at Truist Park.

