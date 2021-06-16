Braves lefty Tucker Davidson exits start early

Davidson, 25, was struggling in the outing. He also exhibited a drop in velocity. Davidson was charged five runs on five hits in 2-1/3 innings before leaving. Sean Newcomb took over for the Braves, who trailed 5-1 after three innings.

It’s a difficult development for Davidson, who was having an excellent start to the season before Tuesday. He hadn’t allowed a run across his last two outings (11-2/3 innings) and had earned a regular spot in the Braves’ rotation. Tuesday was his fifth career start.