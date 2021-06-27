ajc logo
Braves have three finalists in All-Star voting

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. swings for a home run off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. swings for a home run off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Major League Baseball announced the three finalists at each position in both leagues Sunday. The Braves had three players advance to the next phase of voting.

Outfielder Ronald Acuna, first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies each ranked as a National League finalist at his position. That means each player is in contention to potentially start the All-Star game next month in Denver.

In the outfield category, there are nine finalists vying for three starting spots. Acuna is joined by Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Nick Castellanos (Reds), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Joc Pederson (Cubs), Juan Soto (Nationals), Chris Taylor (Dodgers), Jesse Winker (Reds) and Mike Yastrzemski (Giants).

Freeman joins Max Muncy (Dodgers) and Anthony Rizzo (Cubs) as a first-base finalist. Albies joins Adam Frazier (Pirates) and Gavin Lux (Dodgers) in the second basemen group.

Phase 2 of voting, which will determine the starters, opens Monday at noon and lasts for four days. The starting teams will be announced July 1 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

