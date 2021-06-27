Braves have three finalists in All-Star voting

Outfielder Ronald Acuna, first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies each ranked as a National League finalist at his position. That means each player is in contention to potentially start the All-Star game next month in Denver.

In the outfield category, there are nine finalists vying for three starting spots. Acuna is joined by Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Nick Castellanos (Reds), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Joc Pederson (Cubs), Juan Soto (Nationals), Chris Taylor (Dodgers), Jesse Winker (Reds) and Mike Yastrzemski (Giants).