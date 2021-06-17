Kyle Muller’s debut a learning experience

“I would have been (amped up) if I was him,” Snitker said definitively. “We had an off day and we’re getting stretched pretty thin. We have a big run ahead of us too. Even the one inning he gave us helped them out today.”

After Muller’s inning followed by a three-run Dansby Swanson homerun to tie the game at 6, LHP Tyler Matzek worked a clean three-up, three-down inning with a strikeout to keep it even.

That’s where, for the most part, the good performance from the Braves’ bullpen ended.

RHP Shane Greene entered in the top of the 7th and loaded the bases with two walks.

“The two walks hurt,” Snitker said. “You get in the last third of a one-run game and you start walking guys, things aren’t going to end well. Stuff was good even after the double, but you can’t walk guys.”

The walks were costly for the home team. A.J. Minter came in for the final ⅓ inning and surrendered a Christian Arroyo grand slam to give Boston a 10-7 lead.

Josh Tomlin and Will Smith came on in the 8th and 9th inning, not allowing a baserunner as their club was only able to add one run to cut the final score to 10-8. It’s back-to-back nights the Braves allowed 10 runs to the Red Sox.

But for the Braves’ most recent promotion, the sense around the ball club is that he’ll be here for a while.

“His stuff is great,” Anderson said of Muller. “It’s not easy for the guys he had to come in and face in his debut, a couple balls that came down the line that here and there could have gone foul. Once he settles in, I expect good things from him.”