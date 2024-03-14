Kelly Crull won’t return as Braves field reporter in 2024

As a matter of policy, the networks don’t comment on contract negotiations.

Crull had been the Braves’ field reporter since 2020, when she replaced Kelsey Wingert-Linch at the start of the season. Wingert-Linch now is a host and reporter covering the Rockies.

In 2024, the Bally networks will use three field reporters: Hanna Yates, Wiley Ballard and Ashley ShahAhmadi.

Yates, who will be new to Braves coverage, likely will end up working more games than the other two. But fans probably will see Ballard and ShahAhmadi more than Yates earlier in the season.

Yates is a reporter and host covering the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes for Bally Sports South. Before that, she covered the St. Louis Cardinals as a sports anchor and reporter for KSDK, the local NBC affiliate in St. Louis, from 2019-22.

Ballard, the voice of Georgia Tech baseball, enters his first year as a reporter. The networks used him on “Braves Live” – the networks’ pregame and postgame show – for “Wiley’s Wheelhouse,” a segment that saw Ballard do breakdowns using advanced statistics.

ShahAhmadi worked certain games as a reporter last season. She’s filled in as host of Braves Live for the last two years.

In addition to covering the Braves, Crull also helped Bally Sports South/Southeast as a host for Hawks coverage. Before coming to Atlanta, Crull served as the Cubs field reporter for NBC Sports Chicago. And before that, she covered the Padres and Thunder.

As expected, play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin and main analyst C.J. Nitkowski will headline Bally Sports South/Southeast’s Braves telecasts from the booth. Nitkowski replaces Jeff Francoeur, who stepped back to spend more time with his family. Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is also slated to return.

Collin McHugh, the former Braves reliever who retired over this past offseason, will join Braves Live as a contributor for select games.

