Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast announced their broadcast team Thursday for the 2024 Braves season.

The broadcast will again feature play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin, joined by analysts C.J. Nitkowski, Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur. Bally Sports’ productions will include three newcomers: Nitkowski, retired pitcher Collin McHugh as a “Braves Live” contributor, and Hanna Yates as a reporter.

Gaudin, who won NSMA Georgia Sportscaster of the Year in his debut season, is back for his second campaign as the play-by-play voice of the Braves.

Nitkowski comes to Atlanta after seven seasons announcing Rangers’ games for Bally Sports Southwest. He largely is replacing Francoeur, who will contribute to a smaller number of broadcasts so he can spend more time with his family.

Nitkowski left Texas on top: The Rangers won the 2023 World Series, their first championship. In his playing days, Nitkowski pitched for eight teams over 10 seasons (which included a brief stint with the 2004 Braves). He also co-hosts “Loud Outs,” which is broadcast daily on MLB Network Radio.

Glavine, a Hall of Fame southpaw and Braves legend, will enter his 14th season as an analyst. Francoeur will be in his eighth season as a Braves broadcaster. An Atlanta native, Francoeur spent parts of six seasons with the Braves during his 12-year career.

Bally Sports will use three field reporters during the season: Wiley Ballard, Ashley ShahAhmadi and Yates. Kelly Crull, who’d been the primary field reporter since 2020, will not return.

Yates previously covered the Cardinals as a sports anchor and reporter for KSDK (an NBC affiliate in St. Louis). She’s a host and reporter for Bally Sports’ Carolina Hurricanes broadcasts.

This will be Ballard’s first year as a reporter. He had a Braves Live segment titled “Wiley’s Wheelhouse” that focused on advanced stats last season. He also calls Georgia Tech baseball games.

ShahAhmadi will be in her second season as a reporter and also has filled in as a host on Braves Live. She’s a host and sideline reporter for Bally Sports’ Charlotte Hornets broadcasts.

McHugh just retired after spending his last two seasons with the Braves. He grew up a Braves fan and attended Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn. The team won 101 and 104 games, respectively, in his two years back home. McHugh will be part of Braves Live and the in-game broadcasts.

Treavor Scales will host Braves Live pregame and postgame shows, with Nick Green and Peter Moylan returning as analysts. This will be Scales’ third season as a Braves host. He also hosts Bally Sports’ “Hawks Live.”

This will be Green’s 10th season as an analyst. He played eight MLB seasons, including suiting up for the Braves in 2004. Moylan returns for his sixth season. He played nine of his 12 MLB seasons with the Braves.

Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast are scheduled to air 151 Braves games. The games will also be available for streaming on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

The Braves begin the regular season March 28 in Philadelphia. A one-hour edition of Braves Live will start at 2 p.m. leading into the opening-day game. The Braves are seeking their seventh consecutive National League East title.

Bally Sports’ complete Braves broadcast schedule can be found here.