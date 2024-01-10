These Braves games will be nationally televised in 2024, and more might follow

The Braves’ lone “Sunday Night Baseball” game (for now) is April 21 versus the reigning World Series champion Rangers at Truist Park.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves are scheduled for eight games on Fox and FS1:

March 30 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. on FS1

May 11 at the Mets, 4 p.m. on FS1

May 18 versus the Padres, 7 p.m. on Fox

June 22 at the Yankees, 7 p.m. on Fox

July 6 versus the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox

July 13 at the Padres, 7 p.m. on Fox

Aug. 22 versus the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox

Aug. 31 at the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox

Later in the season, ESPN and Fox could add more Braves games for the parts of their broadcast schedules that aren’t yet finalized.

The Braves open the 2024 regular season at 3:05 p.m. March 28 in Philadelphia.