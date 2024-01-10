BreakingNews
These Braves games will be nationally televised in 2024, and more might follow

Pregame ceremonies before Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park in Atlanta, Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

On Wednesday, ESPN released its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule, and Fox Sports revealed its own broadcast schedule.

Between the two networks, the Braves have nine games that will be nationally televised in 2024. There could eventually be more.

ESPN announced “Sunday Night Baseball” selections only through June 16 – not including the Little League Classic in August. Fox’s schedule went only through Sept. 7.

The Braves’ lone “Sunday Night Baseball” game (for now) is April 21 versus the reigning World Series champion Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves are scheduled for eight games on Fox and FS1:

  • March 30 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. on FS1
  • May 11 at the Mets, 4 p.m. on FS1
  • May 18 versus the Padres, 7 p.m. on Fox
  • June 22 at the Yankees, 7 p.m. on Fox
  • July 6 versus the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox
  • July 13 at the Padres, 7 p.m. on Fox
  • Aug. 22 versus the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox
  • Aug. 31 at the Phillies, 7 p.m. on Fox

Later in the season, ESPN and Fox could add more Braves games for the parts of their broadcast schedules that aren’t yet finalized.

The Braves open the 2024 regular season at 3:05 p.m. March 28 in Philadelphia.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

