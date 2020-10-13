Johan Camargo replaces Adam Duvall on NLCS roster

Duvall hurt himself while swinging in the second inning. He exited the game and was replaced by rookie Cristian Pache, whose importance increases in Duvall’s absence. Duvall will be ineligible for the World Series roster if the Braves advance.

After a trying one-and-a-half seasons with the organization, Duvall became an important contributor to one of baseball’s best offenses. He hit 16 homers with 33 RBIs for the Braves, including two three-homer games in the span of eight days. He became the only Braves player with two three-homer games.