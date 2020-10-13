Johan Camargo replaces Adam Duvall on NLCS roster

Adam Duvall’s 2020 season ended Monday night when he sustained a left oblique injury in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The outfielder was removed from the roster Tuesday and replaced by utilityman Johan Camargo.
Duvall hurt himself while swinging in the second inning. He exited the game and was replaced by rookie Cristian Pache, whose importance increases in Duvall’s absence. Duvall will be ineligible for the World Series roster if the Braves advance.
After a trying one-and-a-half seasons with the organization, Duvall became an important contributor to one of baseball’s best offenses. He hit 16 homers with 33 RBIs for the Braves, including two three-homer games in the span of eight days. He became the only Braves player with two three-homer games.
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com
Duvall was 2-for-20 this postseason, though one of his hits was a two-run homer in the Braves' Game 2 series-clinching win over the Reds in the wild-card round.
Camargo, who hasn’t played since Sept. 5, gives the Braves additional versatility. If third baseman Austin Riley shifts to left field, as he did Monday, Camargo and Pablo Sandoval could handle third base. The Braves haven’t committed to a plan, but it will be clearer when lineups are announced before Game 2 on Tuesday.
Game 2 will feature Ian Anderson against Tony Gonsolin, who replaced Clayton Kershaw after the three-time Cy Young winner was scratched with back spasms.