Riley’s homer, late scoring surge leads Braves past Dodgers in Game 1

Before the explosion, it was a tight game in which both teams squandered golden opportunities. The Braves struck first on Freddie Freeman’s solo shot to right field. He blasted a 97-mph four-seamer for the Braves' first hit against Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.

Their lead held until the fifth, when Enrique Hernandez hammered Max Fried’s 0-2 hanging curveball over the left-field wall. Fried retired the next six of seven Dodgers to limit the damage at one.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was the Braves' best player in last round’s sweep of the Marlins, led off the sixth with a hard-hit single. Albies followed with a soft single that chased Buehler at 100 pitches with none down in the inning.

Enter hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who in six pitches induced a shallow popup from Dansby Swanson, struck out Cristian Pache and caught a comebacker from Nick Markakis that swiftly ended the Braves' best scoring chance to that point.

The Braves offense did an excellent job working Buehler and forcing him out after five innings. Despite striking out seven times, they drew five walks off the righty, a career most. Yet they couldn’t score off the bases on balls, with their only hit off Buehler being Freeman’s home run.

Ozuna seemed to have positioned the Braves with a lead-off double to start the eighth against Dustin May. D’Arnaud and Albies were retired, but Swanson was intentionally walked to bring up Pache. The Dodgers turned to lefty Victor Gonzalez while the Braves switched Pache out for Pablo Sandoval, who was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Markakis, who is 4-for-24 this postseason, was subbed out for Charlie Culberson. The utilityman, in his first plate appearance since Aug. 21, struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Braves were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position until Ozuna singled home the first insurance run in the ninth, made possible by Acuna’s one-out double.

The Dodgers went just 0-for-2 with runners at second and/or third. It was fair to wonder how Braves' pitching would fare against a team drastically better than the Reds or Marlins, but the staff looked no different than the previous five games.

Fried labored early, throwing 28 pitches in the first inning. He settled in with a 12-pitch third and 12-pitch fourth to provide the Braves needed length. Fried struck out nine Dodgers and held former MVPs Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger to a combined 0-for-6 with two strikeouts.

He spared the Braves' bullpen from covering a larger chunk of innings, which is crucial in a best-of-seven series without any off days. Relievers Chris Martin, Will Smith and Mark Melancon finished the game.

This Game 1 was far different from the last playoff meeting between these NL powers, when the Braves looked overwhelmed in the 2018 NLDS. This time, the Braves matched the Dodgers and even created more opportunities for themselves.

If one believes in setting the tone for a series, the Braves sent a clear message Monday night.