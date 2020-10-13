X

Clayton Kershaw scratched for NLCS Game 2 against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up prior to facing the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Dodgers’ starting pitcher for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, LHP Clayton Kershaw, has been scratched from the lineup due to back spasms, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

He will be replaced by RHP Tony Gonsolin.

Gonsolin will face the Braves' starter Ian Anderson in Game 2 Tuesday night. The Braves have a 1-0 lead in the series after their win Monday night.

The Braves had a .273 average against right-handers in the regular season (.852 OPS) compared to a .248 average against left-handers (.754 OPS). In 58.1 innings pitched, Kershaw has a 2.16 ERA and 0.840 WHIP, and Gonsolin enters with a 2.31 ERA with an 0.836 WHIP in 46.2 innings pitched this season.

