In first sweep in over two months, Braves show signs of sustaining momentum

Their offense came alive to support the pitching, which continued keeping them in games. They played great defense. They punched back when necessary. They avoided the type of brutal loss that has bitten them so often this season.

Now, the Braves are onto Philly – and they are taking plenty of momentum with them. Atlanta is only five games behind the Phillies entering the series.

Five observations:

1. On June 19, the Braves took the field for an afternoon game versus the Tigers and ace Tarik Skubal. They jumped on Skubal and cruised to a victory to sweep the Tigers.

Until Wednesday, this was their last sweep.

As the Braves have dealt with injuries and underperformance, they’ve struggled to sustain momentum and put together consistent stretches of good baseball. They’ve had two different six-game losing streaks since the All-Star break. They’ll take two steps forward, then one back.

This series is as encouraging a sign as any that the wheels might be turning for Atlanta.

“That’s a huge boost,” Chris Sale said of sweeping a team. “Winning series, that’s kind of what you set your sights on. But to sweep – especially these guys. These guys are more than likely going to the playoffs, they’re a great squad. Especially with where we’re going next, going into Philly, it’s a good time to have a happy flight.”

Since Aug. 10, the Braves are 13-5 – the most wins in the National League during that span. The Braves have five sweeps of three-game series this season, but three came in April.

In the three wins over the Twins, the Braves scored 23 runs – a welcomed development.

“I kind of like the offense that I’ve seen,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was nice to score some runs like we did this series. If that train keeps rolling, then it’ll be good for us.”

2. On Monday, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud helped the Braves race out to an early eight-run lead before a delay. On Tuesday, Olson, Ozuna, d’Arnaud, Ramón Laureano and Michael Harris II helped put runs on the board.

On Wednesday, the Braves received contributions from the usual suspects, but also an unlikely one: Luke Williams.

In his first start since July 28, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run double that gave the Braves a four-run lead in the seventh inning.

The Braves didn’t simply rely on Ozuna. Or Olson. They received help from so many guys over these three nights.

“It kind of felt like a series that we would have last year, where it was kind of a different guy every night,” Olson said. “And that’s a good sign for us.”

It’s what the Braves need at this point.

They are without Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley. They’re awaiting Ozzie Albies’ return.

In the meantime, guys have filled in and stepped up. The latest: Williams, who hadn’t notched a multi-hit game since 2022.

“Yeah, I mean that’s kind of what this team is made about,” Sale said of the contributions from everywhere. “We’ve dealt with some adversity, some injuries here and there. Players have had to come in and step up. Luke had an unbelievable night tonight, really kind of blew that game open for us.

“That says a lot about our guys always staying ready. They might not get in there a whole lot, but when their opportunities comes up, they’re prepared for it, because they’ve worked for it. You gotta appreciate that a lot as a pitcher, as a member of this team – guys who are always ready. When their name is called, they’re prepared for whatever situation they’re put in, and that obviously showed tonight.”

3. When the situation gets tougher, Sale becomes better.

In the fourth inning, he had men on first and second with no outs – partially because Jorge Soler couldn’t catch a ball down the right-field line. Protecting a one-run lead, Sale escaped unscathed.

“I think sometimes in those situations, you kind of rear back a little bit more and just try to keep it there, especially in a close game,” Sale said. “Just try to keep it where it’s at.”

He did just that.

“That’s kind of, to me, why that guy’s the front-runner for the Cy Young, because that’s not the first time he’s done that,” Snitker said. “... He’s unbelievable when he gets his back to the wall like that, and how he reaches back and can find a way to get out of it.”

The Twins got to Sale – who threw a season-high 109 pitches – in his sixth and final inning. But they only scored a run.

He can thank Soler, who redeemed himself by throwing out a runner at the plate. (It was also a poor decision by the Twins to send the runner.)

“At the time, it was kind of a game-saver,” Sale said. “To get kind of a free out, especially with guys in scoring position, and then you got an out and just a guy on first base, that was a big play in the game. Big momentum shift.”

After the Twins scored in the sixth, the Braves needed only two batters to retake the lead in the seventh. They held it for the rest of the night.

“It’s always good when you answer back,” Snitker said. “There were some really good at-bats in there that inning. … It was a good series (sweep).”

4. Each day, Williams goes through his defensive routine and fields ground balls. Each day, he takes batting practice.

He works as if he plays every day – even if he hardly starts.

“Luke just stays ready,” Snitker said. “He’s a consummate pro.”

On Wednesday, Gio Urshela had the day off because he was “banged up,” as Snitker put it. Enter Williams. He had a big night in an important game – they’re all crucial at this time of the year.

How is Williams able to stay so ready when he rarely receives at-bats?

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think it’s just taking it at-bat by at-bat, being in the moment. I take a lot of swings in the cage. I think I’ve taken a different step this year mentally of just being in the moment, being present and controlling what I can control. Other than that, there’s really nothing else I can do.”

The improvement mentally has helped him make the most of the opportunity he does get.

“I think as a guy who doesn’t play very often, pinch-hitter, every at-bat seems like it’s so big,” Williams said. “Because when you play every day, you get all your at-bats, it’s four or five at-bats, you’re like, ‘All right, I’ll get the next one.’ And then when you get one to two, they really seem that much bigger. So the biggest thing is just taking it at-bat after at-bat, taking it one at-bat at a time, and just believing – know you can do it.”

His teammates were happy he experienced success.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” Olson said. “It’s not an easy position to be in, by any means. You have to have the right person, personality and player to be able to go out and not be getting at-bats and consistent playing time, and be able to perform. And he’s that guy. He shows up, works with a good attitude every day. You just feel like he’s always ready for the moment that his number gets called. He did great today.”

5. Beginning Thursday, the Braves will play four night games in Philadelphia. On Saturday, FOX will broadcast the game. On Sunday, ESPN will do so.

This and Diamondbacks-Dodgers are the series of the weekend. And at Citizens Bank Park, the Braves and Phillies will receive national attention.

Understandably so.

The Braves know this is a huge opportunity.

“Yeah, no question,” Sale said. “Being able to come in and sweep a team like this going into a series like that is big time. We obviously have some work ahead of us, but we all have the confidence to keep going forward and keep fighting. A month is a long time in this game. We got a little over a month left, so we’ll keep grinding, keep fighting hard and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

On Thursday, Charlie Morton will start for Atlanta, opposite Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez. Reynaldo López will pitch Friday, when lefty Ranger Suárez goes for Philadelphia.

Max Fried and right-hander Zack Wheeler will square off on Saturday. Spencer Schwellenbach and righty Aaron Nola will face one another on Sunday.

The Braves are heading in with momentum after another win that featured so many contributors.

“It was awesome,” Williams said. “Whenever you can win a game and there’s a multitude of guys contributing, it really feels good as a team. It’s a really good feeling going into Philly. Four-game series in Philly, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Stat to know

14 - Sale hasn’t allowed more than two runs in each of his last 14 starts. This is the longest streak in baseball this season and is tied with Max Fried (2022-23) for the longest by a Braves starter since 2000.

Quotable

“It’s not about winning series, it’s about winning games. Tomorrow will be no different than today.” - Snitker on Atlanta’s mindset heading into the Philadelphia series

Up next

Thursday’s series opener in Philadelphia begins at 6:40 p.m.