Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Three big wins against Twins

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson, left, smiles appreciatively to first baseman Matt Olson after the latter made a diving catch to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson, left, smiles appreciatively to first baseman Matt Olson after the latter made a diving catch to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap a series sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Chris Sale, Matt Olson, and Travis d’Aranud.

The duo also answer your mailbag questions.

