Get your popcorn ready: Braves at Phillies

Get your popcorn ready.

The Braves take on the Phillies, starting tonight, in a huge four-game series. The Braves trail the Phillies by five games in the National League East. A lot of ground could be made up this weekend as the Braves vie for a seventh straight division title.

The spotlight will be on the game as two of the four games will be on national television with Saturday’s game on Fox and Sunday’s game on ESPN.