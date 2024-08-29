Atlanta Braves

Get your popcorn ready: Braves at Phillies

From left, Atlanta Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic, center fielder Michael Harris and right fielder Ramon Laureano celebrate their team's 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins after a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From left, Atlanta Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic, center fielder Michael Harris and right fielder Ramon Laureano celebrate their team's 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins after a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Get your popcorn ready.

The Braves take on the Phillies, starting tonight, in a huge four-game series. The Braves trail the Phillies by five games in the National League East. A lot of ground could be made up this weekend as the Braves vie for a seventh straight division title.

The spotlight will be on the game as two of the four games will be on national television with Saturday’s game on Fox and Sunday’s game on ESPN.

Here are the pitching matchups:

Thursday: Charlie Morton vs. Cristopher Sánchez (6:40 p.m., Bally’s Sports Southeast)

Friday: Reynaldo López vs. Ranger Suárez (6:40 p.m., Bally’s Sports Southeast)

Saturday: Max Fried vs. Zack Wheeler (7:15 p.m., Fox)

Sunday: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Aaron Nola (7:10 p.m., ESPN)

These will be the seventh games played between the teams in the past 13 days. The Braves took two of three games from the Phillies at Truist Park last week.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In first sweep in over two months, Braves show signs of sustaining momentum
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AJC’s MLB power rankings: Who’s set up well for the stretch run?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach retires 19 hitters in a row, Braves beat Phillies 3-2
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves Report: Three big wins against Twins1h ago
In first sweep in over two months, Braves show signs of sustaining momentum
Braves notes: Dylan Lee has ‘come a long way’; Gio Urshela banged up
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?