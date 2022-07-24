Ian Anderson’s poor start leads to Braves’ loss to Angels

Atlanta (58-39) won the series, but its failure to sweep the Angels means this team will have to wait at least another day to take first place from the Mets. The Braves’ loss pushed them to one game behind New York, which hadn’t yet played when Atlanta’s game finished. But there are two-plus months to go.

The more immediate issue is this: Anderson, who has had an up-and-down season, registered one of his worst starts of the year. The seven runs are tied for his highest total (he allowed seven on June 30 in Philadelphia). His ERA ballooned to 5.31, his WHIP to 1.58.

In Sunday’s first inning, eight straight Angels reached against Anderson, beginning with Taylor Ward’s solo home run. Anderson served up five consecutive hits. Max Stassi, Jo Adell and Andrew Velazquez hit run-scoring singles, and the Angels scored another run on a grounder. The Angels batted around.

Snitker yanked Anderson in the fourth inning, after he issued a walk and gave up a single to put runners on the corners. Jackson Stephens entered to clean up the mess, but the inning soon became worse.

Ronald Acuña fielded a single in right field and fired a throw to third baseman Austin Riley that sailed wide of Riley and out of play, allowing a second run to score instead of keeping that runner at third base. That runner appeared to be more than halfway to third base after rounding second when Acuña picked up the ball, and it didn’t seem like anyone would have made that play.

The throwing error, which was bad, did little to affect the outcome. Anderson didn’t pitch well in his first start after the All-Star break. He strung together three solid outings to end the first half, allowing a combined four runs in those, but it’s fair to wonder how much of that success was due to facing the Nationals in two of those starts. Anderson faced traffic in all three, whether due to walking batters or giving up hits.

And on Sunday, Anderson recorded only nine outs. Of 74 pitches, only 41 were strikes. He gave up eight hits. At 24 years old, he’s still young and has tons of room for growth. But he hasn’t been able to find much consistency this season.

By the time Acuña stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the first inning, the Braves trailed by five runs. Their offense, fueled by home runs, can overcome such a deficit. But it didn’t happen on this day, as the Braves didn’t record their first hit until the fourth inning and remained quiet throughout the contest. Their only run scored in the seventh on Acuña’s single.

This is only one loss. In the bigger picture, the Braves are set up to go to the postseason for the fifth straight season.

But Anderson’s struggles might be a concern.