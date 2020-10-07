Ian Anderson, two solo homers put Braves on cusp of advancing

The game was held in Houston as part of MLB’s 2020 postseason bubble. The Braves need one win to advance to the NLCS, which will be held about four hours north in Arlington, where they would face the winner of the best-of-five Dodgers-Padres series.

The Braves are on the cusp of advancing thanks to their rookie right-hander. Anderson, making his eighth career start, struck out eight and walked one, keeping the Marlins' offense quiet as the Braves slugged a pair of solo homers to take and extend the lead.

Anderson could’ve pitched deeper had his pitch count not climbed early. He required 24 pitches to get through the first inning, pitching around two base runners. He retired eight consecutive Marlins before Brian Anderson laced a one-out double in the fourth. Anderson coaxed two fly outs to finish the inning.

He retired 15 of 17 to conclude his outing. Anderson’s change-up was exceptional, generating 22 swings (nine whiffs) on 30 pitches. His four-seamer drew 14 called strikes or whiffs on 49 pitches, and his 14 curveballs prompted eight swings and two called strikes.

The Braves did run into trouble in the sixth, when they lifted Anderson at 94 pitches with two outs and a runner on. Darren O’Day, who epitomizes “solid” in the Braves' bullpen, hit Anderson and walked Garrett Cooper to load the bases. Matt Joyce grounded out to first base on the first pitch he saw, however, and the Braves – and Anderson’s pitching line – escaped a rocky inning unscathed.

Anderson’s postseason numbers through two starts: 11-2/3 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts, three walks. He’s held the opposition to five hits and no runs. The Braves were confident Anderson was up to the postseason challenge, but he’s thrived under the spotlight.

The 22-year-old is the third pitcher in franchise history with back-to-back scoreless starts in the postseason, joining Steve Avery in 1991 and Lew Burdette in 1957. He’s the seventh pitcher in MLB history to begin his postseason career with consecutive scoreless starts (and the second Brave to do so, joining Avery).

Following O’Day, the rest of the Braves' bullpen gave the opponent few opportunities. The group has allowed one run over four postseason games. Outside O’Day’s appearance, the only time Miami threatened was in the eighth against Will Smith, when Corey Dickerson reached on Swanson’s error.

The Braves caught a break in the next at-bat, when Jon Berti dropped a bloop hit in front of right fielder Nick Markakis, who had enough time to get the force out at second. Smith retired the next two and Berti was stranded at second.

Mark Melancon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. The bullpen has a 0.52 ERA across 17-1/3 innings this postseason. Considering how the offense has mostly struggled in three of the four contests, the Braves - who slugged their way through the regular season - have needed it.

Ronald Acuna, one day after tweeting that the Marlins “have to hit me, because they don’t get me out,” went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall likewise went hitless. The five former All-Stars combined to go 0-for-17 with six strikeouts. Yet the Braves won behind two big swings and stellar pitching.

The Braves' greatest weakness, the backend of their rotation, hasn’t come into play thus far. Max Fried and Anderson have been their only starters, and that’s been enough for four wins. Kyle Wright will make his first postseason start Thursday, and a win would prevent the Braves from dipping into the most uncertain portion of their club.

Wright will face Sixto Sanchez, who pitched five scoreless innings in Miami’s Game 2 series-clinching win over the Cubs last weekend. The Braves would earn their first NLCS berth in 19 years with a win.