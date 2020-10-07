The Braves are one win from the NLCS. What could go wrong?

Gloving the ball on one hop, Markakis threw to second base, where Dansby Swanson completed an extraordinary force-out of Corey Dickerson. There’d be no Miami rally. The next Marlins couldn’t drive the ball out of the infield. The Braves, who went 19 years between series wins, are one step from two in one October.

Said Braves manager Brian Snitker: “The great thing is that Nick has wherewithal to not try and dive for that ball. If he dives, they have men at second and third.”

Said Swanson: “He really made the perfect play.”

On a day when Ronald Acuna struck out four times and the top of the Braves' batting order went 0-for-10, the Marlins still couldn’t win. More to the point, Markakis' bit of improv stands as such a glistening counterpoint to so many regrettable moments – Lonnie Smith dallying at second base; Mark Wohlers throwing his third-best pitch to that rat Jim Leyritz; poor Conrad making three errors in one game – that it’s possible to wonder if this really might be the year.

Anderson has worked 11-2/3 playoff innings. His ERA is 0.00; he has 17 strikeouts. The Braves themselves mustered only four hits Wednesday, but two of them flew over Minute Maid Park’s left-field wall. Swanson crushed his second home run of the NLDS in the second, turning on a 1-2 fastball from Pablo Lopez. In the fourth, Travis d’Arnaud hit his second of the series, this off a Lopez changeup. The Braves have seven home runs in the past three games. To borrow from the baseball writer Joe Sheehan: “Ball go far, team go far.”

Before Game 2, Marlins manager Don Mattingly recalled watching “The Last Dance,” which chronicled the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan: “They fought and fought to get past the Pistons. There’s a team you’ve got to overcome at some point. Atlanta has been that team for a lot of teams, not just us. Atlanta has been the team that beats us up. Atlanta has been the cream of this division. We’ve got to overcome Atlanta … They’re a good club and we respect them. But for us, they’re in the way.”

The Marlins haven’t played badly. They’ve just been outclassed. Over the past three seasons, the Braves are 37-13 against Miami. The last time the Braves lost three in a row to this opponent was in September 2017.

We note that the Braves likewise stood one win from the NLCS last year, and with two out in the eighth of Game 4 they were four outs away. Then Yadier Molina fought off a Shane Greene pitch and pushed it toward right field. It ticked the top of Freddie Freeman’s mitt and fell safely. The game was tied. In the 10th inning, it was gone. (Molina again.) Game 5 was lost before the Braves came to bat.

These Braves, however, aren’t those Braves, nor are these Marlins those Cardinals. Even the naysaying part of me can’t see this team letting this series slip away. Full disclosure, though. That sound you just heard was some nut knocking on wood.