Ian Anderson back with Braves after they claim him off waivers

Anderson had an 11.57 ERA across seven appearances – none of them starts – and 9 1/3 innings for the Angels. He has eight strikeouts and seven walks, and has a 2.57 WHIP.

The Braves claiming Anderson off waivers means he goes to Atlanta’s 40-man roster. As of Sunday, he hadn’t reported to the big-league team.

Over the offseason, it seemed Anderson could open the season in the rotation for the Braves. He was out of minor-league options, which meant the Braves were going to give him a ton of leeway.

Still, Anderson wasn’t going to make the team, so the Braves dealt him to the Angels.

Anderson didn’t perform well enough to make Atlanta’s Opening Day roster. He walked 20 batters in 20 innings during spring training, with only 10 strikeouts. He had a 2.25 ERA in Grapefruit League action.