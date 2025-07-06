Holliday's 2-run homer helps Rogers finally beat Braves as Orioles complete sweep with 2-1 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackson Holliday's two-run homer gave Baltimore an early lead and Trevor Rogers ended his career-spanning victory drought against Atlanta by giving up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Orioles beat the Braves 2-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Rogers (2-0) struck out six and walked two. Seranthony Domínguez gave up a homer to Sean Murphy with one out in the ninth and then allowed a single to Ozzie Albies before closing it out for his second save.

Rogers, who was acquired by Baltimore from Miami last July, had been 0-7 with a 5.57 ERA in nine career starts against Atlanta.