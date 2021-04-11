Huascar Ynoa becomes Braves’ fifth starter

Huascar Ynoa was phenomenal in his first start of the season, pitching five scoreless innings and going toe-to-toe with Stephen Strasburg in the Braves’ win over the Nationals last weekend. Ynoa will now have more opportunities to impress, beginning Monday.
Ynoa will fill the team’s open rotation spot at least through the middle of April, manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. He’ll make his second start Monday in the series opener against the Marlins.
Snitker said Ynoa is scheduled for at least two starts. After facing the Marlins, he’ll oppose the Cubs in Chicago next weekend. The Braves haven’t set their schedule yet beyond April 19, which is their next off day. It’s the first of two off days days surrounding a two-game series in New York against the Yankees that week.
“We have him scheduled right now all the way through,” Snitker said. “I haven’t looked as far as after this run right here (of 10 consecutive games without an off day). But he’s lined up right now until the off day (April 19).”
Right-hander Bryse Wilson, who had a solid spring and was considered the front-runner to become the fifth starter, will continue working out as scheduled at the alternate training site. The Braves will have a rotation opening longer than anticipated after Mike Soroka, who was expected to return later this month, has been stalled by shoulder inflammation. Soroka is working his way back from a torn Achilles that ended his 2020 season after three starts.
The Braves have the depth to cover his absence. Ynoa will have an expanded opportunity to show his ability as a starter. The team also has Wilson and Kyle Wright as young rotation depth at the alternate site.