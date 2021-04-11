Huascar Ynoa becomes Braves’ fifth starter

Ynoa will fill the team’s open rotation spot at least through the middle of April, manager Brian Snitker said Sunday. He’ll make his second start Monday in the series opener against the Marlins.

Snitker said Ynoa is scheduled for at least two starts. After facing the Marlins, he’ll oppose the Cubs in Chicago next weekend. The Braves haven’t set their schedule yet beyond April 19, which is their next off day. It’s the first of two off days days surrounding a two-game series in New York against the Yankees that week.