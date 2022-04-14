How many $151 burgers did Braves sell? That and other homestand stats

No fan at the opening homestand, however, took the Braves up on their offer of a $25,000 version of the burger accompanied by a limited-edition World Series championship ring.

Other off-the-field statistics from the opening homestand, according to the Braves:

– Four of the first five games were sellouts.

– 159,659 promotional items were given away, including 73,314 magnetic schedules and 40,000 World Series replica rings.

– 51,065 hot dogs were sold.

– Opening night exceeded Truist Park’s previous record for regular-season single-game merchandise sales by 59% and also topped last year’s National League Championship Series Game 6 clincher by 4%.

– 14,410 pieces of “Gold Collection” merchandise were sold, including 5,408 jerseys and 9,002 caps. The Braves started the home season in gold-accented uniforms, as all defending World Series champions have done over the past decade-plus.

On the field, the Braves went 3-4 on the homestand, splitting a four-game series with Cincinnati before losing two of three games to Washington.