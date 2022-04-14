How many $151 burgers did Braves sell? That and other homestand stats

The Braves put up some big numbers during their opening homestand of the season – off the field.
The seven-game homestand, which ended Wednesday, drew 265,006 fans to Truist Park as the Braves held a weeklong celebration of their 2021 World Series championship.
Those fans bought a lot of concession items and merchandise, including 88 of Truist Park’s new “World Champions Burgers” for a hefty $151 each.
Here’s the Braves’ scouting report on the burger: “half-pound Wagyu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold-water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli. Served with parmesan waffle fries.” The price is a nod to the franchise’s 151-year history.
Credit: Delaware North
No fan at the opening homestand, however, took the Braves up on their offer of a $25,000 version of the burger accompanied by a limited-edition World Series championship ring.
Other off-the-field statistics from the opening homestand, according to the Braves:
– Four of the first five games were sellouts.
– 159,659 promotional items were given away, including 73,314 magnetic schedules and 40,000 World Series replica rings.
– 51,065 hot dogs were sold.
– Opening night exceeded Truist Park’s previous record for regular-season single-game merchandise sales by 59% and also topped last year’s National League Championship Series Game 6 clincher by 4%.
– 14,410 pieces of “Gold Collection” merchandise were sold, including 5,408 jerseys and 9,002 caps. The Braves started the home season in gold-accented uniforms, as all defending World Series champions have done over the past decade-plus.
On the field, the Braves went 3-4 on the homestand, splitting a four-game series with Cincinnati before losing two of three games to Washington.
