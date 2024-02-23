How Braves uniforms are different in 2024

The uniforms were designed with an emphasis on “improve(d) mobility, moisture management and fit,” according to Nike’s press release. Nike also cited the importance of the uniforms being “breathable” and “lightweight,” though that hasn’t been evident in early reviews.

Players across baseball have complained that the new uniforms are uncomfortable. The nameplates look awkward on the back of the jerseys. Recently, fans and players have added the see-through pants to the list of issues. It remains to be seen how or if MLB addresses the concerns.

The Braves open their exhibition slate Saturday in Port Charlotte against the Rays. They’ll open the season March 28 against the Phillies in Philadelphia.