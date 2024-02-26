Listen: Let the spring training games begin

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss the start of the Grapefruit League schedule.

Justin will explain what he saw in the first two games in Florida. Plus, you’ll hear from Spencer Strider on the curveball he’s developing.

We will also discuss Bryce Elder’s first start and Justin will breakdown what the competitors must do to take the fifth starter spot.