Heredia, Adrianza playing regularly in Braves’ outfield

Entering spring training, few Braves fans would’ve recognized the names Heredia or Adrianza. The Braves claimed Heredia off waivers from the Mets, the team they’re chasing in the NL East. They signed Adrianza to a minor-league deal, but the veteran had such a dominant exhibition season he earned a place on the roster.

Now both players are handling larger workloads, instead of just serving depth roles. Heredia has hit .286/.324/.457 with six doubles and two RBIs in May (10 games) while manning center regularly (he was plugged into left field Sunday). Factor in his capable defense – despite his failed catch Saturday – and the Braves can’t ask for much more from him, especially given the general lack of production they’ve had from his position.

“Heredia has probably been one of the most steady offensive guys we’ve had,” Snitker said. “He’s done an unbelievable job getting on base.”

Adrianza is a true Swiss Army knife who’s handled a variety of positions, including center when Acuna was unavailable during a series against the Yankees. Snitker is rewarding him with an extended trial run in left field, where Adrianza can try to produce with consistent at-bats.

“He’s been awesome,” starter Ian Anderson said of Adrianza. “He’s a super utility guy. I feel comfortable with him in the infield, outfield, wherever. He puts together good at-bats and gets on base. So it’ll be fun to see him get some regular play here.”

In his career, Adrianza has excelled as a left fielder, though it’s a small sample size. In 19 games entering Saturday (when he went 0-for-3), he was .304/.396/.543 with a double, two triples, two homers and 10 RBIs across 53 plate appearances. The former Giant and Twin is also a solid defender at the position, according to his manager.

“I watched video of him in left field with Minnesota,” Snitker said. “He’s played some center. He’s an athletic guy. He’s had some big hits for us. We’ll give him that opportunity.”

The Braves need the best from Heredia and Adrianza to stay afloat. They’re 24-26 through 50 games, and while they entered Sunday only 3-1/2 games behind the Mets, given all that’s worked against them, it feels like a greater deficit.