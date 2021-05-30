Braves-Mets game Sunday postponed due to rain

It completes an odd road trip for the Braves. They played three games in seven days. They had a two-game series in Boston sandwiched between a pair of off days. Due to a rainy weekend in New York, they played only one game at Citi Field, losing 13-2 Saturday.

“It’s something we have to deal with, whether it’s the offense, the pitching gets screwed up, guys get thrown out of their routines, but we have to deal with it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. Eventually, as we know, we’ll get squared away. But in getting there, guys will have to come outside the box a little to get the thing back on track.