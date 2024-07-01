Giants vs. Braves: A bobblehead, fireworks and concert

GIANTS AT BRAVES
What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Giants and the Braves at Truist Park Tuesday-Thursday.
TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Foundations: During Tuesday home games this summer, the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim will host an adoptable dog in partnership with Ozzie’s Best Chance program and Lifeline Animal Project. The pup will go to their forever home with a housewarming care package from the Ozzie Albies Foundation to assist with the transition process and help them settle into their forever home. Located inside 1st Base gate.
National anthem: John Glosson
Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. Hayden Birdsong
WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans will receive a Michael Harris II bobblehead inspired by Miles Morales.
National anthem: Arnall Middle School
Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Jordan Hicks
THURSDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Pregame: Summer Concert Series featuring Bryan Martin. Enjoy live music on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage at 6 p.m.
Pregame: To celebrate the Fourth of July, there will be an apple pie eating contest pregame in The Battery.
Pregame ceremony: The Braves will celebrate Independence Day with a special pregame ceremony. There will be a flyover executed by the 50th Flying Training Squadron – World Famous Strikin’ Snakes from Columbus Air Force Base, MS, a 13-gun salute by the Sons of the American Revolution and a giant American flag on-field.
Postgame: Following the game, there will be a July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza.
National anthem: Cast of Jersey Boys
Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Webb
About the Author