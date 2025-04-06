Breaking: Strong storms to move slowly through Georgia, risking flash flooding, brief tornadoes
Braves-Marlins series finale postponed because of inclement weather

Ground crew members rush to cover the field as rain starts falling at Truist Park for the third opening game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Rick Farlow – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Sunday’s series finale between the Braves and the Marlins was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 9. Game 1 will be at 1:15 p.m. and Game 2 will be at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be honored for the first game Aug. 9. A separate ticket will be required for Game 2.

Rain began around 11:45 a.m., a little less than two hours before the scheduled 1:35 p.m. first pitch.

The Braves will start a three-game series against the Phillies starting Tuesday at Truist Park. Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday, Grant Holmes, who was scheduled to pitch on Sunday, will start Wednesday and Spencer Schwellenbach will start Thursday.

