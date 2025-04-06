Braves-Marlins series finale postponed because of inclement weather

Sunday’s series finale between the Braves and the Marlins was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 9. Game 1 will be at 1:15 p.m. and Game 2 will be at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be honored for the first game Aug. 9. A separate ticket will be required for Game 2.

Rain began around 11:45 a.m., a little less than two hours before the scheduled 1:35 p.m. first pitch.