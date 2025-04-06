Braves’ offensive woes return in shutout loss to Marlins

After giving up seven hits with runners in scoring position in Friday’s 10-0 loss to Atlanta, the Braves went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Miami’s pitching staff Saturday. The Marlins tallied 11 strikeouts as a team.

Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits and he tallied three walks and six strikeouts.

If the Marlins win on Sunday, it will be their first series win in Atlanta since April 22-24, 2022.

1 / 11 Atlanta Braves outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a single during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Key moment

Braves pinch hitter Stuart Fairchild led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple off Marlins reliever Anthony Veneziano. He was stranded there. Veneziano struck out leadoff hitter Michael Harris II before he was replaced by Calvin Faucher. Faucher caused Ozzie Albies to ground out and then struck out Marcell Ozuna to hold the Braves scoreless.

Key stat

The Marlins tallied 12 batted balls with an exit velocity of 95 miles per hour or higher and six batted balls of 100 miles per hour or higher. Of those, five resulted in base hits. Mervis’ home runs were 106.5 miles per hour and 104.2 miles per hour.

Up next

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0) is scheduled to face Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes (0-1) in the series finale on Sunday.