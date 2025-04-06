Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ offensive woes return in shutout loss to Marlins

Injured Atlanta Braves pitchers Reynaldo Lopez (left) and Spencer Strider watch pregame events before Atlanta Braves home game against Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Injured Atlanta Braves pitchers Reynaldo Lopez (left) and Spencer Strider watch pregame events before Atlanta Braves home game against Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
31 minutes ago

By Rick Farlow, Associated Press

ATLANTA — Miami first baseman Matt Mervis tallied his first two homers of the season in his first career two-home run game as the Marlins evened the series with a 4-0 win over the Braves on Saturday.

Mervis put the Marlins up 2-0 with a two-run blast in the first and his seventh inning solo shot gave Miami a 4-0 lead. Starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (1-1) pitched a scoreless five innings in which he allowed four hits, no walks and he struck out four.

After giving up seven hits with runners in scoring position in Friday’s 10-0 loss to Atlanta, the Braves went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Miami’s pitching staff Saturday. The Marlins tallied 11 strikeouts as a team.

Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits and he tallied three walks and six strikeouts.

If the Marlins win on Sunday, it will be their first series win in Atlanta since April 22-24, 2022.

Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
Photos: Game 2 of Braves vs Marlins
1 / 11
Atlanta Braves outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a single during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Key moment

Braves pinch hitter Stuart Fairchild led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple off Marlins reliever Anthony Veneziano. He was stranded there. Veneziano struck out leadoff hitter Michael Harris II before he was replaced by Calvin Faucher. Faucher caused Ozzie Albies to ground out and then struck out Marcell Ozuna to hold the Braves scoreless.

Key stat

The Marlins tallied 12 batted balls with an exit velocity of 95 miles per hour or higher and six batted balls of 100 miles per hour or higher. Of those, five resulted in base hits. Mervis’ home runs were 106.5 miles per hour and 104.2 miles per hour.

Up next

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0) is scheduled to face Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes (0-1) in the series finale on Sunday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Miami Marlins pitcher Calvin Faucher (53) reacts to striking out Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Mervis hits two home runs as Marlins down Braves 4-0

53m ago

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Dodgers improve to 7-0 behind Dustin May after beating winless Braves 3-1

The Latest

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws a pitch during the eighth inning of home opener baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 10-0 over Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach continues proving he’s one of MLB’s best arms

Fans express confidence Braves can rebound after rough road trip

Braves’ Spencer Strider looks sharp with Stripers in fourth rehab appearance

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.