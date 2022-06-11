ajc logo
Game-by-game look at Braves’ 13-game winning streak

Third-base coach Ron Washington (right) smiles as the Braves' Michael Harris circles the bases after a home run during the sixth inning. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The Braves hit five homers in a 10-4 win over the Nationals Tuesday night for their 13th consecutive win.

The Braves go for No. 14 Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. when they conclude the series with Washington. Spencer Strider starts on the mound for the Braves.

Here’s a look back at each of the 13 wins:

Game 1 -- Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0: After a gut-wrenching loss the night before, the Braves avoided a sweep with a victory in the series finale.

Game 2 -- Braves 13, Rockies 6: Travis d’Arnaud had two home runs and six RBIs in the first of a four-game series in Denver.

Game 3 -- Braves 3, Rockies 1 (10 innings): Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Braves scored three in the top of the 10th to secure their first three-game win streak of the season.

Game 4 -- Braves 6, Rockies 2 (11 innings): After allowing Colorado to tie the score in the bottom of the 10th, the Braves scored four runs in the top of the 11th.

Game 5 -- Braves 8, Rockies 7: The Braves completed the four-game sweep with a one-run victory, which ended with a Matt Olson dive to first base ahead of the base runner for the final out.

Game 6 -- Braves 3, A’s 2: Ronald Acuña had a pair of home runs in the victory.

Game 7 -- Braves 13, A’s 2: Michael Harris played a key role in the team’s win.

Game 8 -- Braves 3, Pirates 1: The bullpen shut the door on the Pirates in the first of a four-game series.

Game 9 -- Braves 4, Pirates 2: Spencer Strider and Dansby Swanson keyed the Braves’ win.

Game 10 -- Braves 10, Pirates 4: Ozzie Albies’ grand slam highlighted an eight-run seventh inning as the team erased a 4-2 deficit.

Game 11 -- Braves 5, Pirates 3: Adam Duvall’s two-homer game powered Atlanta and completed a four-game sweep.

Game 12 -- Braves 9, Nationals 5: Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs in the first game of a three-game series in Washington.

Game 13 -- Braves 10, Nationals 4: The Braves played their first game without injured second baseman Ozzie Albies, but his replacement Orlando Arcia stepped in and hit one of the team’s five home runs.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

