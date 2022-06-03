Travis d’Arnaud’s 2 homers, 6 RBIs lead Braves over Rockies

Every Braves starter collected at least one hit, and six of them notched multi-hit games as the club finished with 18 hits. Nine were extra-base hits. The Braves had nine hits with runners in scoring position.

Led by Travis d’Arnaud, who tallied a career-high six RBIs, seven Braves starters drove in at least one run. Atlanta scored in five different innings, and the team put up at least three runs in three of those.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall, center fielder Michael Harris II, back right, and right fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrate the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall, center fielder Michael Harris II, back right, and right fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrate the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

2. D’Arnaud put together one of the best performances of his career.

His two-homer night included a grand slam, which was the second of his career. And that blast came two innings after he launched a two-run shot in the top of the third.

“It’s a good feeling,” d’Arnaud said. “More importantly, we won game one of the series. Our offense exploded.”

D’Arnaud is the fifth Atlanta catcher to collect at least six RBIs in one game, joining Javy Lopez (twice), Paul Burris, Don Padgett and Gene Oliver. The six RBIs are tied for the second-most by a catcher in a game in Braves history (Oliver had seven in a game in 1966).

Thursday marked d’Arnaud’s fifth multi-homer game, his first since 2019.

3. Multiple times this season, the Braves’ inability to add onto leads has burned them when likely wins turn into brutal losses.

Just as they did in closing out the series in Arizona on Wednesday, they ensured that would not be an issue here.

The Braves led 5-1 after three innings. They scored four in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to bury the Rockies at a place where anything can happen.

“Someone was saying, five runs, you’re bringing in your (closer) to get a save,” Austin Riley said. “This ballpark, the ball flies here. Things can happen in a snap, a blink of an eye.”

In addition to d’Arnaud’s grand slam in the fifth, Dansby Swanson and Riley hit RBI doubles in the sixth. Matt Olson then scored Riley with a single.

The Braves’ offensive performance in the win began with Guillermo Heredia’s run-scoring triple in the second inning and ended with Ronald Acuña’s RBI single in the seventh.

“It’s also good to come here and hit,” Riley said. “I think that kind of boosts our confidence. See balls hit the gap and stuff like that from a hitter’s standpoint, I think it’s nice.”

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesus Cruz watches a delivery to a Colorado Rockies batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesus Cruz watches a delivery to a Colorado Rockies batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. The other positive from the Braves’ offensive explosion doesn’t have anything to do with the offense.

It helped their bullpen.

After Ian Anderson tossed six innings, the Braves used Jesus Cruz, Darren O’Day and Dylan Lee to finish the game. This marks two consecutive days that Atlanta’s offense has allowed Snitker to stay away from his best relievers.

Snitker said all of his relievers will be available on Friday.

5. This win, and the offensive performance, could help the Braves as they try to turn around their season.

“This game, as tough as it already is, you take those small victories and you build off them,” Riley said. “I think that’s what we did today and hopefully tomorrow, we can continue to build that block to where we want to be.”

Added d’Arnaud: “It’s huge. The offense exploded. We had a ton of runs, a ton of hits, a lot of good at-bats, a lot of battles, a lot of moving guys over.”

Braves 13, Rockies 6

Stat to know

6 - The Braves have scored 13 or more runs in a game at Coors Field six times in franchise history.

Quotable

“It’s good. I feel like we’re putting up good at-bats. To me, the biggest thing is I feel like it’s situational hitting. Your guys get to second and third, I feel like we’re not trying to do too much today and even yesterday. I think we’re just playing good, solid baseball.” - Riley on the offense seeing results

Up next

Braves lefty Max Fried will face righty Chad Kuhl in Friday’s game, which begins at 8:40 p.m. ET and will be on Apple TV+.