Braves mash their way past Washington for 13th straight win

The Braves have slugged 32 home runs during their winning streak, which is the most in the majors in that span. They had hit 22 over the first 11 games of their incredible run. They’ve hit 10 in two games – five each night – to begin this series.

Atlanta has scored 93 runs since the start of June, which is the most in the sport in that time. During their winning streak, the Braves have outscored opponents by 54 runs.

2. Want another example of how hot the Braves’ hitters are during this stretch?

Here goes: The Braves have hit back-to-back home runs in three consecutive games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this marks the first time the Braves have done this in the expansion era (since 1961).

The Braves on Tuesday went back-to-back twice – yes, twice. D’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna launched home runs in the third inning, then Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris did it in the sixth. The Braves have gone back-to-back four times since Sunday, and six times this season.

And here’s something you don’t read every day: Dansby Swanson, d’Arnaud, Ozuna and Harris have all started this series by homering in back-to-back games.

3. Winners of 13 in a row, these Braves on Tuesday tied the 1982 and 1992 teams with the third-longest winning streak in the franchise’s modern era. With a win on Wednesday, this club would tie the 2013 Braves, who won 14 consecutive games.

And if that happens, these Braves will have a chance to make history.

The 2000 Braves won 15 straight games, which is the club record for the post-1900 era. Overall, the franchise record came in 1891, when the Boston Beaneaters won 18 in a row.

The Braves are coming to the ballpark expecting to win.

“That’s a good feeling,” Harris said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world honestly. Keep winning every night. Just doing what you need to on the field, it’s a good feeling to go out there and win every night.”

4. The Nationals on Tuesday called up Jackson Tetreault for his MLB debut. He ran into a machine.

The Braves, whose explosive start on Monday led to a win, replicated that in the series’ second game. They tagged Tetreault for seven runs on nine hits over four innings.

These offensive performances have brought the Braves confidence.

“A lot, especially because the first handful of weeks, we weren’t playing to where we thought we should be playing,” d’Arnaud said. “For it to come together now is great to see. We all figured at some point it would come. No one was stressed out. That’s the biggest thing we learned last year is anything can happen at any point in the season, so just keep riding it out and good things will come.

“And now it’s here.”

5. Arcia had an encouraging start to his stint as the everyday second baseman in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, who is out with a broken foot..

In addition to his sixth-inning solo homer, Arcia drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Braves 10, Nationals 4

Stat to know

5 - Swanson has homered in five straight games at Nationals Park, dating back to Aug. 13 of last season. This is the longest home run streak for any player in the ballpark’s 15-year history.

Quotable

“I wish. It’s like, now we set our sights to tomorrow. It can change in a hurry so we got to focus on tomorrow. I’d rather be like this than the other, though – believe me.” - Braves manager Brian Snitker on whether he’s able to enjoy the winning streak as it’s happening

Up next

Spencer Strider takes on Washington’s Erick Fedde in Wednesday’s series finale, which begins at 7:05 p.m.