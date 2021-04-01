Freeman says keeping All-Star game in Atlanta could be a ‘platform’

Freeman said he has not discussed the issue with Clark.

In response to a follow-up question, Freeman reiterated that he believes having the game played here and using it as a platform would be better than having it pulled out of Atlanta.

“I believe so,” he said. “Why not? It’s here. What’s happened in the last couple of months has already gone through, so why not use what we already have here as a platform in the city and state that it has been passed through?”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has begun discussions with Clark and others around baseball about the possibility of moving the game, which is scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park.