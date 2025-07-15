Breaking: Voting begins for the Georgia PSC Democratic primary runoff
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Twins’ Byron Buxton, a Baxley native, returns to Georgia an All-Star

Former No. 2 overall pick from Appling High School has played only seven times in Atlanta.
American League All-Star Byron Buxton from the Minnesota Twins greets fellow All-Stars during the American League batting practice before the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Truist Park, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

American League All-Star Byron Buxton from the Minnesota Twins greets fellow All-Stars during the American League batting practice before the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Truist Park, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Byron Buxton doesn’t get to play back home much, so that just makes this week sweeter.

The Baxley native is the face of the Minnesota Twins. He’s here for his second All-Star Game, a reward for an outstanding first half in which he hit .289 with a .925 OPS in 78 games.

Buxton doesn’t play in Atlanta often. He’s only faced the Braves seven times in his career, tied for his fewest games against any opponent (Cincinnati). He’s played six games at Truist Park, going 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer and three RBIs.

That only makes this week more exhilarating.

“To be able to come home and play in front of family and friends, it’s a memory that’s hard to make,” Buxton said Monday. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to come home and do it here.”

Buxton was the No. 2 overall pick out of Appling High School in 2012. He’s spent his entire career with the Twins, at times looking like one of the best players in the sport. He’s dealt with injuries, though he’s on track to exceed 100 games played in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.

He closed the first half in style, hitting for the cycle on his bobblehead day Saturday. It was the 12th cycle in Twins history but the first at Target Field, which opened in 2010.

Overall, this might become Buxton’s finest season. He’s a bright spot on a 47-49 club that’s facing the reality of a second straight year missing the postseason. Buxton’s already produced 4.1 bWAR, which is second only to 2017 (5.0) in his career.

It’s only appropriate, then, that he’s experiencing the Midsummer Classic back in his home state. The Braves played a sizable role in Buxton’s enthusiasm for baseball in his youth.

“My favorite players growing up were Chipper Jones, Rafael Furcal, Andruw Jones; the veteran guys back then,” he said. “Just being a Braves fan, those were the guys who led the team that I was all-in for. I was a big Braves fan.”

Buxton participated in the Home Run Derby on Monday, hitting 20 home runs to advance to the second round. He lost to Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero in the semifinals, 8-7.

The Twins open the second half Friday on the road against the Rockies.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton (25) is looked at by manager Rocco Baldelli (5), left, and a trainer after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Twins keep sore Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

Twins' Byron Buxton hits for the cycle, the first at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010

Parkview’s Malachi Washington competes in High School Home Run Derby

Malachi Washington, who participated in Saturday’s High School Home Run Derby, hit seven home runs in the first round and added two in the second.

1h ago

The Latest

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh crowned Home Run Derby champ

Freddie Freeman ecstatic to be part of All-Star Game in Atlanta

Home Run Derby a ‘full-circle’ moment for Braves first baseman Matt Olson

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.

59m ago