Former Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud signing with Angels

The Angels are managed by Washington, the Braves’ long-time third-base coach and the Braves traded designated hitter Soler to the Angels for right-hander Griffin Canning in October. Fasano, a former Braves coach, has joined Los Angeles as an assistant pitching coach.

D’Arnaud, an All-Star two years earlier, hit .238 with a .739 OPS in 2024. The 35-year-old hit 15 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He started 99 games. D’Arnaud was considered a leader in the Braves’ clubhouse, too.

He is a native of Long Beach, Calif.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian envisions d’Arnaud as both a mentor and a backup to young catcher Logan O’Hoppe, perhaps the most promising player in the young core of the rebuilding Angels club.

The 24-year-old O’Hoppe played 136 games last season, batting .244 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs. D’Arnaud should provide more rest for O’Hoppe next season, particularly when the Angels face left-handed pitchers.

“Travis just stuck out for us as someone that could not only play at a high level, but for his makeup,” Minasian said. “He’s been on winning teams. He knows what winning teams do. He’s got the ability to affect the locker room in as positive a way as anyone I’ve ever been around. He’s great with young pitching. He’s great with coaching staff. He’s great with his manager. He’s just an awesome guy, and a hometown guy who lives 25 minutes away.”

Minasian worked for top Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos in Toronto and in Atlanta.

D’Arnaud began his career with the New York Mets before making brief stops with the Dodgers and Tampa Bay in 2019.

The Angels lost 99 games this year in the worst season in franchise history.

Braves add infielder Nick Allen

The Braves acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson.

Allen batted .175 with a homer, four RBIs and a .463 OPS in 41 games with the A’s last year. He hit .345 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old Johnson spent last season at High-A Rome of the South Atlantic League and went 7-4 with eight saves and a 2.60 ERA in 38 relief appearances. He held the opposition to a .206 batting average and struck out 62 hitters in 52 innings while walking 27.