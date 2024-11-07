From our experts: Here’s what to expect from Braves this offseason

Here is our conversation:

Justin: Gabe, I guess I’ll start with this: Alex Anthopoulos told me Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won’t be ready for opening day, and that those situations would impact the Braves’ offseason. So will the absence of Joe Jiménez, who’s projected to miss a significant chunk of 2025 after knee surgery. To me, this seems like the crux of Atlanta’s offseason. They probably have to target these areas for additions, right? Doesn’t it seem like they need a good outfielder, a good starting pitcher and a quality back-end reliever? Or am I asking for too much here? We’ve just seen Alex really be aggressive in recent years, and it seems like he’s trying to do that again.

Gabriel: Absolutely they should target those areas. This team is losing a lot of innings with Max Fried and Charlie Morton being free agents (we’ll see if either returns, of course). There’s no guarantee Chris Sale, as brilliant as he is, stays healthy again. There’s no guarantee Reynaldo López replicates his 2024 campaign. Or that Spencer Schwellenbach doesn’t experience growing pains. We saw how injuries decimated this team and good depth is necessary. So all that is to say: They need to add a veteran starter, whether that’s re-signing Morton or spending a bit more on a Nate Eovaldi or swinging a trade for a controllable arm. When healthy, you’d be in good shape with Strider-Sale-López-Schwellenbach-acquisition plus the minor-league depth (that’s good to have but you don’t want to count on it).

Anthopoulos has shown us again and again how he values a strong bullpen. They need another high-level guy there. What’s going to happen with A.J. Minter? By the way, Raisel Iglesias turns 35 in January and he’s in a contract year, so that’s worth mentioning. Outfield wise, they need another bat considering it’s clear Jarred Kelenic isn’t an every-day caliber player. I wouldn’t describe that situation as dire given what you do have, but certainly you’d like to upgrade.

JT: Really, really good point about the starting rotation especially. I’m going to start there. Going into last offseason, you knew they had Fried and Strider at the top of the rotation. Then they picked up Morton’s club option, so that gave them a great top three. At that point, I think I assumed they would add a starter and then leave that fifth spot to be filled internally. But Alex went out and got López and Sale, which told you a lot about how much he prioritized starting pitching. And it proved to be the correct way to think given that Strider went down, Morton was up and down for a bit, etc.

At this point, I just can’t see Fried returning. We’re in agreement there, right? I’d love to be pleasantly surprised, though. I think the Braves need a really good starter. I’m not saying they have to go out and get Corbin Burnes – I don’t think they will – but I would think someone like Nathan Eovaldi or Jack Flaherty has to be the level they target. Imagine the production from the 2024 rotation if the offense is healthy and performs. Whew. Anybody strike you as a good trade target in terms of the rotation? Also, it’s worth noting: Based on what I’ve learned, I’m under the impression Morton might pitch in 2025 if the opportunity is there. I don’t think he’s sold on retirement just yet.

We’ll get to the outfield and bullpen eventually – especially the Minter part – but I wanted to touch on payroll. Anthopoulos has said it will increase. By how much? We’ll see. But the Braves began their offseason by making moves that created payroll flexibility – the most surprising one being declining Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million club option. And yes, we’ll talk about the catchers later on, too. But I think the main question in all of this is how Anthopoulos will handle this. Will he go big or use that flexibility for multiple additions that address depth more than anything?

The Braves created about $20 million in savings from the projected 2025 roster by dealing Soler and reworking the Bummer and López deals. They’re saving more by declining d’Arnaud and Luke Jackson’s options. I’m inclined to say the Braves won’t make a huge free-agent signing, but could swing a notable trade like they did with Sale. That’s just my gut, knowing a bit about how Anthopoulos operates.

How do you think he’ll use that payroll flexibility?

GB: He could get creative. Look at all the hoops he jumped through to get Kelenic (even if, in hindsight, it doesn’t seem to have been worth the trouble). Anthopoulos is extremely diligent. He’ll make a couple moves no one saw coming. I agree a notable trade is likelier than a significant free agent. Any fans thinking about Willy Adames or Blake Snell, I’d recommend looking elsewhere.

On the rotation: Fried is gone barring his market collapsing. Morton re-signing at a lower number, say $10 million range, would be a nice move. If he continues playing, you’d assume the Braves and Rays are his options, and there are questions around the latter regarding payroll, their immediate competitiveness and where they’ll play their home games.

As for trade targets, Garrett Crochet is the big name, but I struggle to see the Braves outbidding others to acquire him (he reportedly wants an extension as part of the trade, which is in Anthopoulos’ wheelhouse). Sonny Gray would seem a logical fit. He’s due $60 million over the next two years (plus a $35 million team option with $5 million buyout). I think that could be a bit steep unless the Cardinals paid some of it down, though this is also where your additional financial flexibility comes into play. Does Jordan Montgomery do anything for you? Arizona clearly is eager to move off him (one year, $22.5 million) and he’s better than he performed in 2024. The Braves’ recent moves allow them to absorb short-term salary like Gray, Montgomery, etc.

If they’re trading for someone, I think it should be more of a difference maker and/or someone with a favorable salary situation. Otherwise, just buy someone to cover innings and keep your assets. Is there anyone potentially on the market who stands out to you, rotation or outfield?

JT: I’m really glad you brought up Montgomery because I hadn’t thought about that. To me, his 6.23 ERA in 2024 needs context. Arizona signed him right before opening day. (And then Montgomery fired his then-agent, Scott Boras.) We’ve seen what happens when players don’t have spring training. He was demoted to the bullpen. And here’s the wild part: After the season, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick took responsibility and called the Montgomery signing a “horrible decision.” So, yeah, the fact that Montgomery opted into $22.5 million after that? It screams trade. Perhaps the Braves could have the Diamondbacks send them some money to cover the salary, because we have to remember that, in Atlanta’s current setup, no one is making more than $22 million over a single season. I’m not sure Montgomery is the one to change that. I think both teams would have incentive to do that deal: The Braves get a veteran starter with postseason moxy, the Diamondbacks get payroll flexibility to invest elsewhere.

I really, really want to see what happens with the bullpen. In 2022, we thought the Braves were set with Kenley Jansen as their closer. Then Anthopoulos swung a deal for Raisel Iglesias, who’s now the team’s closer. Without Jiménez, you’d think the Braves need another high-leverage arm. Yes, they have Pierce Johnson they can use as a setup man. But after that, it’s Dylan Lee and Bummer in terms of the projected bullpen arms. And this season, we saw manager Brian Snitker hesitate to use Bummer in big spots if it wasn’t necessary.

Could they re-sign Minter? It seems logical, if Minter is healthy enough. The Braves would get Minter at a lower price after his hip surgery, while he would get to build his value with an organization he loves. You covered Minter, too, and to me, he’s as much an ambassador of the organization as any player. He talks about the Hall of Famers. He acknowledges the high standards. Minter and the Braves are perfect for one another.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Giants could have trade interest from teams on Camilo Doval, their closer who was demoted and sent down last season. Perfect Anthopoulos guy, right? Throws super hard, has nasty stuff, is coming off a rough year. Then again, every time I’ve tried to sniff out an Anthopoulos move, he pulls something from left field and surprises us. (I didn’t have Kelenic on my offseason predictions last winter.)

In the outfield, Teoscar Hernández would be wonderful. He really showed he can handle the postseason stage. He helped galvanize the Dodgers. But his price might be too high after his all-star season and their postseason run. I just feel like it could be worth it. Yes, he’s 32. But he’s shown that bat still has so much life left in it. Am I dreaming too much there?

How about a Kevin Gausman reunion for the rotation? He’s owed $23 million in each of the next two seasons. It’s steep. But he’s performed. He had a 3.83 ERA in 2024, but made 31 starts. Anthopoulos has seemed to value innings and durability in starters. He’s tossed at least 181 innings in four straight seasons. Maybe Toronto wants to make another run at it, but perhaps they’d be inclined to trade him and some cash to the Braves.

I want your take on the outfield. Knowing Acuña is out to begin the season, how big do the Braves need to go with an outfield addition?

GB: I like the Doval idea. I’m always going to be a sucker for someone with that type of upside, and most teams are probably thinking similarly. When we talk about acquisitions coming out of nowhere, that screams bullpen. They could add a reliever that no one thought about. They could also look into the higher end of the free-agent market with relievers, just because we know Anthopoulos is willing to spend there.

Gausman would be interesting. It wasn’t a pretty ending here before, but that doesn’t rule out a reunion. Nobody has any clue what’ll happen with Toronto. They’re at a crossroads and seem hard to figure, especially with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette set for free agency next winter. And Teoscar said he wanted a three-year deal last winter and should get it this time. I think he’d be worth the money and he checks the boxes of a “Braves player,” so that one could be worth monitoring. I’d imagine returning to L.A. is his preference.

So they don’t necessarily have to go big in the outfield because they have numbers there, but left field sure seems like a good place to upgrade the offense, especially with your options at shortstop so limited.

JT: Man, you’re so right about the shortstop options. I just don’t know how you upgrade there. I’ve always sort of seen shortstop trades as difficult, too, because what reasonably-close-to-contending club is trading a shortstop? They might roll Orlando Arcia back out there. If the offense is what it’s supposed to be, then he can hit ninth and all should be fine.

Speaking of that, I asked people on social media if they’d like us to touch on anything. One person mentioned the coaching staff turnover and another asked if it’s worth talking about the offensive approach given that it was a fluke season with the injuries.

I think the Braves really missed Ron Washington and Eric Young Sr. last season. It was evident. Those two brought an energy to the group. In particular, Washington held guys accountable in a way only he can because he has credibility. Really, the last two offseasons have presented Snitker with the most turnover he’s ever had on his staff. It might be weird for Braves fans, but this is totally normal. It happens. The Braves are just the ones experiencing it now.

I think Tim Hyers’ main objective as the new hitting coach has to be channeling the Braves’ aggressive approach into one that can balance the big swing with scoring runs in other ways. Too often over the last few seasons, this team is all or nothing. This is a nitpick, considering they’ve been ridiculously good. They had issues last season and were clearly pressing, but the guess from here is that a healthy lineup rakes in 2025.

I do wonder about this (and we’ll get to the catchers soon): Sal Fasano was really important to the Braves’ pregame game-planning meetings. They have a group of voices in those, and different departments help out, but Fasano had incredible knowledge. He saw the game’s finer details. Or at least that’s what it seemed to me, in talking to him. That could be a big loss, or perhaps something the Braves just overcome.

Any reason for concern with the staff turnover?

GB: I’d long been amazed the Braves kept their staff together as long as they did. It’s not like they were a secret. Folks in the industry were constantly lauding Snitker’s group. There’s no doubt they missed Washington and Young. It’s impossible to say to what extent, but their enthusiasm was missed.

I think sometimes change is needed regardless of how successful the coaches were. We’ve seen Andy Reid and Bill Belichick run off by organizations. We’ve seen Bruce Bochy leave a franchise and unretire. We’ve seen Terry Francona do it, too. Sometimes changing jobs, getting a mental break, even getting fired doesn’t wind up the worst thing. Maybe the Braves truly felt this staff had run its course - they reached the ultimate high together - and they needed new voices and perspectives.

Like you, I’m a little perplexed by Fasano’s dismissal, but the rest made sense. We’ve heard Hyers speak and we know the track record; it’s exciting to think what he could do with such a talented lineup. I know how bad things were in 2024, but this is still an uber talented group and a couple tweaks, with approach and roster, could make a world of difference.

Anything else we need to hit on their shopping list?

JT: And another change will be the absence of d’Arnaud – if he doesn’t sign back. I’d think he’d have a decent market, and could even get a two-year deal. He was also big in those pregame game-planning meetings. It’s going to be weird without him because he felt like a leader for the group after Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson left in free agency. Leadership is difficult to quantify, but I think Swanson’s departure in particular really left a gap. I know the Braves might not have been wise to pay him what the Cubs did, but I think Atlanta misses that presence in its clubhouse and on the field.

The sense I get is that Sean Murphy will catch the majority of games and Chadwick Tromp is, at this point, the backup. When I talked to him, Anthopoulos mentioned Drake Baldwin, of course, but wouldn’t he have to earn that job from Tromp, who has caught big-league games for the Braves before? Anthopoulos also mentioned that young players need enough playing time in the majors to justify carrying them. Baldwin could be on the opening day roster, but I just have a feeling Tromp has a small step on him given that he’s been around the big-league team in spurts for three years.

In terms of their offseason to-do list, I think we’ve hit it all. We talked about a million possibilities. I hope we get at least one of them right.

Thanks for doing this. We are only about three months from spring training. It’ll be here soon.

Until then, hang tight, everyone.