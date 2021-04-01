X

Ex-Braves find new homes for start of 2021 season

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers during the second inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)
Credit: Dallas Morning News

By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s where you’ll find some players from the 2020 Braves at the start of the 2021 season:

Mike Foltynewicz: He’s in the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation and is scheduled to pitch their home opener Monday. The former All-Star signed with the Rangers in February, having been relegated to the Braves’ alternate training site after one start last year.

Adam Duvall: He’s the Miami Marlins’ starting right fielder and possible cleanup hitter. He hit a team-high four home runs in spring-training games. He’ll be back at Truist Park for a four-game Braves-Marlins series on April 12-15.

Mark Melancon: The Braves’ closer last season, he is in the San Diego bullpen and is one of several relievers slated to work late-inning situations for the Padres.

Darren O’Day: He’s in the New York Yankees’ bullpen.

Charlie Culberson: He made the Rangers’ opening-day roster and is expected to get playing time at third base early in the season.

Adeiny Hechavarria: The infielder signed to play in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

2020 Braves without 2021 teams: Catcher Tyler Flowers, relief pitcher Shane Greene and starting pitcher Cole Hamels still haven’t signed with a team for this season and remain free agents. Outfielder Nick Markakis announced his retirement.

