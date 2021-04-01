Ex-Braves find new homes for start of 2021 season

Mike Foltynewicz: He’s in the Texas Rangers’ starting rotation and is scheduled to pitch their home opener Monday. The former All-Star signed with the Rangers in February, having been relegated to the Braves’ alternate training site after one start last year.

Adam Duvall: He’s the Miami Marlins’ starting right fielder and possible cleanup hitter. He hit a team-high four home runs in spring-training games. He’ll be back at Truist Park for a four-game Braves-Marlins series on April 12-15.