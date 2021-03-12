Former Braves OF Nick Markakis announces retirement

Markakis’ best season with the Braves aligned with their return to the postseason in 2018. Markakis hit .297/.366/.440 with 14 home runs and 93 RBIs. He notably hit a walk-off homer against the Phillies on opening day that set the tone for the Braves’ resurgence. Markakis earned his only All-Star nod that season, along with a Silver Slugger and the last of his three Gold Gloves.

After initially opting out before the truncated 2020 campaign, Markakis rejoined the team, appearing in 37 games. The Braves went on their deepest playoff run in two decades last October but fell short against the Dodgers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. That put a wrap on Markakis’ lauded career.

“We got a game away from getting to the World Series, I would’ve loved to have done that for him,” Snitker said. “He’s what the Atlanta Braves are all about. What a great career. I’m happy for him that he’ll have the time now to watch his sons play ball. I asked him yesterday, he said, ‘I’m throwing every day.’ He’s probably in better shape than he has been in years throwing all those batting practices to his kids.

“Some of us didn’t get that opportunity. I’m happy for him that he’s going to have the best of both worlds: A great major-league career, and now be able to be part of his sons’ lives.”