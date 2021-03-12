Former Braves OF Nick Markakis announces retirement

Nick Markakis has called it a career.
Markakis, 37, told The Athletic he’s officially retiring. He made the decision shortly following the 2020 season’s conclusion. The outfielder completed a 15-year career with the Orioles and Braves, spending his final six seasons with the latter.
“I just think it’s my time,” Markakis said. “My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family. I’ve been fortunate neough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I’ve gone through. I’m thankful for every second and every minute.”
His career totals: A .288/.357/.423 slash line, 2,388 hits (ranking 127th in MLB history), 189 homers and 1,046 RBIs. His 514 doubles rank 54th all-time. After an impressive near-decade with Baltimore, the Young Harris College product signed with the Braves before the 2015 season, signing up for a lengthy rebuild. He was one of the few reliabilities during the team’s lean years, missing only 12 games from 2015-18.
“Consistency, professionalism, what he brought here, the stability he gives you,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who added he believes Markakis could’ve played this year if desired. “Coming in every day, you know what you’re going to get. He’s a flat-line pro. There weren’t any highs and lows, it was just business as usual. Consistent performance, never threw an at-bat away, never took a pitch off. He was the consummate pro in everything he did.”
Markakis’ best season with the Braves aligned with their return to the postseason in 2018. Markakis hit .297/.366/.440 with 14 home runs and 93 RBIs. He notably hit a walk-off homer against the Phillies on opening day that set the tone for the Braves’ resurgence. Markakis earned his only All-Star nod that season, along with a Silver Slugger and the last of his three Gold Gloves.
After initially opting out before the truncated 2020 campaign, Markakis rejoined the team, appearing in 37 games. The Braves went on their deepest playoff run in two decades last October but fell short against the Dodgers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. That put a wrap on Markakis’ lauded career.
“We got a game away from getting to the World Series, I would’ve loved to have done that for him,” Snitker said. “He’s what the Atlanta Braves are all about. What a great career. I’m happy for him that he’ll have the time now to watch his sons play ball. I asked him yesterday, he said, ‘I’m throwing every day.’ He’s probably in better shape than he has been in years throwing all those batting practices to his kids.
“Some of us didn’t get that opportunity. I’m happy for him that he’s going to have the best of both worlds: A great major-league career, and now be able to be part of his sons’ lives.”