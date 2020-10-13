Braves’ Adam Duvall exits after sustaining injury on swing

Duvall was in evident pain after the swing and was escorted to the dugout and down the tunnel for further evaluation. Cristian Pache took his place, drawing a walk off Walker Buehler to finish the at-bat and subbing into the outfield. It was Pache’s first at-bat since Aug. 21. He was placed in center field.

Duvall has struggled this postseason, going 2-for-20, but one of his hits was a two-run homer in the clinching Game 2 victory over the Reds in the wild-card round. Duvall is a consistent power threat and solid defender.