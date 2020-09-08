Braves designate Charlie Culberson for assignment

While Culberson played sparingly, he’s beloved by the organization and his versatility will always be an asset. The Braves hope to get Culberson back and assign him to their alternate training site in Gwinnett.

“I’ve had a very good relationship with Charlie for a long time and I’ve always been transparent with him,” Anthopoulos said. “The first time the conversation came up was when we had to make a move for Matt Adams. It was just with the way we were set up, Charlie was likely going to be the next spot.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back down at Gwinnett and he can join us again at some point. As you would expect, Charlie was a complete pro. He understood where the club was and what position we’re in and that we have the need for an arm, especially with Max down.”