9 key 2020-21 offseason dates for Braves

Nov. 9 - Rookie of the Year

Nov. 10 - Manager of the Year

Nov. 11 - Cy Young Award winners

Nov. 12 - Most Valuable Players

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is a leading contender in the MVP category. Should he win, he would be the first Braves player to capture the award since Chipper Jones in 1999. Freeman was awarded the Players Choice award.

Dec. 2: Going to arbitration. Atlanta has a handful of players — including infielders Dansby Swanson and Johan Camargo — eligible for salary arbitration. (Players with three or more years but less than six years of league service are eligible to seek a raise.) Those not tendered a contract become free agents.

Dec. 6-10: Annual winter meetings. A usual hotbed for trade activity, the meetings are scheduled to be held in Dallas at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Likely to be a virtual event.

Dec. 10: Rule 5 Draft. Prospects must be added to 40-man roster by Nov. 20 to avoid selection by another club. The Braves last season protected outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher William Contreras, left-handers Tucker Davidson and Phil Pfeifer and righty Jasseel De La Cruz.

Jan. 15, 2021: Arbitration deadline. Final day for Braves to agree to salary terms with arbitration eligible players.

Feb. 16 or Feb. 17: Pitchers and catchers. Braves players are expected to report to the team’s spring home in North Port, Fla., for first workouts.

Feb. 27: Spring training begins. The Braves have an exhibition slate that includes 33 games from Feb. 27 to March 30. Braves’ CoolToday Park will host 17 games in its second season. The first home game will be March 1 against the Nationals.

April 1: Opening Day 2021. Atlanta opens the regular season in Philadelphia, the fourth time in five years the three-time division winners open on the road. The Braves’ home opener will be April 9 against the Phillies. (Truist Park is the home of the 2021 All-Star Game on July 13.)